Here are all the celebrities who’ve come out as LGBTQ+ in 2021 (so far)

2020 saw more celebrities than ever proudly coming out and flying the rainbow flag as members of the LGBTQ+ community. Yes, a person’s sexual preference or gender identity should no longer be headline news, but the impact of these stars discussing their experiences on such a public scale cannot be overstated for those who are struggling to accept their authentic selves.
Here, we round up all the stars who have proudly – and publicly – come out in 2021 and inspired a whole new generation of queer youth in the process.
Abigail Thorn
Known for: YouTuber
Identifies as: Transgender woman
“My existing following means I have now instantly become one of the most recognisable trans people in the country.”
Chris Stuckmann
Known for: YouTuber and film critic
Identifies as: Pansexual
“If you don’t know what pansexuality is, essentially you are attracted to all genders, and that’s me.”
Devin Ibañez
Known for: Rugby player
Identifies as: Gay
“I will proudly call myself “that gay rugger” in hopes that one day it won’t sound strange in men’s rugby.”
Gabbi Tuft
Known for: WWE star
Identifies as: Transgender woman
“I am no longer afraid and I am no longer fearful. I can now say with confidence, that I love myself for WHO I am.”
Jen Atkin
Known for: Miss Great Britain winner
Identifies as: Bisexual
“I could meet the woman of my dreams tomorrow and be with her for the rest of my life happily. But guys just have this porn image in their head. Just because I’m bi that doesn’t mean I want a threesome with everyone.”
Jojo Siwa
Known for: YouTube personality and entertainer
Identifies as: LGBTQ+
“My cousin got me a new shirt.”
Maddie Hasson
Known for: Actress
Identifies as: Bisexual
“Hi, I’m bi and proud!”
Marco Lehmann
Known for: Basketball player
Identifies as: Gay
“This is for the future generations so they can live a free sporting life without hiding.”
Mr Grim
Known for: Professional wrestler
Identifies as: Pansexual
“For years, I’ve struggled with my identity. Too worried about how others would feel or think about me. I’ve finally gained the courage to openly express that I’m pansexual.”
Nats Getty
Known for: Model and activist
Identifies as: Transgender and non-binary
“I am transgender, non-binary. I have spent my entire life not in sync with the body I was born with and confined by an outward appearance that did not match my mind or my soul.”
T.J. Osborne
Known for: Country singer
Identifies as: Gay
“At this point, my happiness is more valuable than anything else I’d ever be able to achieve.”
Uche Maduagwu
Known for: Actor
Identifies as: Gay
“Don’t let anybody intimidate you. I be gay, I be no herdsman, and I am proud.”
Vesta Lugg
Known for: Singer
Identifies as: Bisexual
“I think sexuality is fluid. And perhaps more as a child, from the information I had, I assumed that as I was always with men, therefore I was straight.”
Yetide Badaki
Known for: Actress
Identifies as: Bisexual
“I always say that regression comes from repression. When you’re actually able to face whatever it is, that’s when growth and evolution can occur.”
