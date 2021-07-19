Luke Prokop makes history as first active NHL player to come out as gay

NHL prospect Luke Prokop has come out as gay in a heartfelt social media post.

Prokop has now become the first active NHL player to come out as gay.

Taking to Instagram, the 19-year-old athlete opened up about his sexuality with a lengthy statement.

“While the past year and a half has been crazy, it has also given me the chance to find my true self. I am not longer scared to hide who I am. Today I am proud to publicly tell everyone that I am gay,” he began.

“It has been quite the journey to get to this point in my life, but I could not be happier with my decision to come out. From a young age, I have dreamed of being an NHL player, and I believe that living my authentic life will allow me to bring my whole self to the rink and improve my chances of fulfilling my dreams.”

He then goes on to thank his family, agent and friends who showed him “love and support every step of the way.”

“I may be new to the community, but I am eager to learn about the strong and resilient people who came before me and paved the way so I could be more comfortable today,” he said.

“This is just the beginning of my journey and I am excited to see where it takes me, both in hockey and in life.”

Prokop, who is from Edmonton, Alberta, is currently a prospect for the Nashville Predators.