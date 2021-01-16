Professional basketball player Marco Lehmann comes out as gay in empowering article

“I am Marco Lehmann, 3×3 Basketball player and gay”

Swiss basketball player, Marco Lehmann has beautifully come out in new heartfelt piece from FIBA3x3.

Partnering up with the International Basketball Federation, the talented shooter opened up about his coming out process and the challenges he faced along the way.

“This is for all the people who don’t want to live a double life anymore, those who live in a system where they don’t exist

“This is for the future generations so they can live a free sporting life without hiding. Not gonna lie, this is also for me so I can live free of this burden,” he says.

Lehmann first started playing basketball professionally in 2012.

He has gone on to play seven seasons and has represented Switzerland by playing on the Swiss national 3×3 basketball team.

The 27-year-old athlete also discussed how living a double life affected his mental health, stating: “I had been switching personalities for so long now, that it was affecting my mental health.

“Every week the same old thing: my boyfriend would drive me to the airport and the minute I would go through security, the happy gay man in a relationship turned into the emotionless pro athlete, who didn’t want to talk about his personal life,” he continued.