Disney star Joshua Bassett has opened up about his sexuality and those comments on Harry Styles in a new interview.

Last month, Bassett left the internet reeling after complimenting British singer-songwriter Harry Styles for his “charming” personality.

In an interview with Clevver News, Bassett said: “I think he’s a nice guy, doesn’t say too much, but when he talks, it matters. He’s just cool.

“Who doesn’t think Harry Styles is cool? Also, he’s hot, you know? He’s very charming too.”

The 20-year-old then joked: “This is also my coming out video, I guess.”

Bassett’s rabid online fanbase took his offhand comment as official confirmation that he identifies as LGBTQ+, and came out in droves on Twitter to welcome him to the community.

Bassett released a powerful statement on Twitter shortly after in which he assured his followers that it’s “okay to still be figuring out who you are” and that he chooses love over hate.

“My entire life people have told me my sexuality,” the star wrote.

“People have shamed me for things they know nothing about. I want to say thank you to those of you who stand for love and acceptance. Toxicity, hatred, and negativity say less about the subject, but say for more about those who spew it.

“It’s 2021. We are the generation of love and growth, it’s time we start acting like it. Whether you love me, hate me, or damn me to hell, I love you all the same. Love who you love shamelessly. It’s okay to still be figuring out who you are.

“Life’s too short to let ignorance and hatred win. I choose love.”