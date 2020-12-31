American rugby player Devin Ibañez comes out in heartfelt post

“I hope that I will meet others Iike myself playing a high level of rugby and hoping to inspire the next generation of proud LGBTQ rugby players.”

U.S. rugby player Devin Ibañez has beautifully come out in a heartfelt social media post.

Ibañez opened up about his coming out journey on his brand new Instagram account thegayrugger, stating: “As 2020 comes to a close I took the time to reflect on my life and what aspects I could control and make positive changes to that would impact my day to day happiness.

“It became clear to me that living my life with more transparency and openly celebrating who I love would have an immediate positive impact on me and those I care about,” he continued.

Ibañez went on to introduce the world to his boyfriend saying: “So I want to start 2021 by celebrating the love of my life and partner [Fergus Wade] who has been with me through the highs and the (very) lows of the last three years.”