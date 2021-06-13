American Idol star David Archuleta has come out as part of the LGBTQ+ community

Singer-songwriter David Archuleta has come out as part of the LGBTQ+ community in a heartfelt social media post.

Taking to his Instagram, the singer opened up about his sexuality and coming out process in a lengthy caption.

“I’ve been open to myself and my close family for some years now that I am not sure about my own sexuality,” he said.

“I came out in 2014 as gay to my family. But then I had similar feelings for both genders so maybe a spectrum of bisexual.

“Then I also have learned I don’t have too much sexual desires and urges as most people… which people call asexual when they don’t experience sexual urges.”

The Crush singer goes on to discuss the number of people in religious communities who are struggling with their identities.

“There are more than you may realize going through that wrestle after all the misunderstandings that come with it,” he explained.

“I don’t think it should come down to feeling you have to accept one or the other.

“For me to find peace the reality has been to accept both are real things I experience and make who I am.”