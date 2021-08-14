America’s Next Top Model contestant Marvin Cortes comes out as bisexual

Former America’s Next Top Model contestant Marvin Cortes has come out as bisexual in a new social media post.

Taking to Instagram, the 28-year-old opened up about his sexuality in a heartfelt 11-minute video.

“I want to let you know that I’m coming out as openly bisexual.” he began. “I’ve been in love with both men and women and I’ve been proud to be apart of the gay community in my personal life and now I want to share publicly.

“I just want to say thank you for your support I’ve never been happier and I look forward to living a more authentic life and sharing that with you.”

Cortes went on to say that in the past he was uncomfortable talking about his personal life because wanted to “delay” his family’s reaction.

“It’s something that is very personal or it’s something that you don’t really talk about. If you’re my family and watching this, I just hope that you don’t look at me any differently,” he said.

“I don’t want it to feel like I’ve been lying to you all, because whenever I’m around my family I’m just myself. I’m not thinking about who I’m hooking up with… I never wanted my sexuality to be a factor.”

He also said that even though his family’s values and viewpoints can come across as “ignorant” he still respects them.

“I know it’s going to be hard for them to accept if I don’t fit the traditional Hispanic values that I have been taught. I know it’s very difficult for my family in particular because there is no one in my family that is gay,” he explained.