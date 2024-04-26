‘The queer female artists who make me feel seen, from Reneé Rapp to Chappell Roan’

I don’t remember the first time I listened to YouTube singer/songwriter Dodie’s song ‘she‘, but what I do remember is the hundreds of times I listened to the song throughout my teenage years.

As I’m writing this, I’m listening to ‘she’ for the first time in years. Almost immediately, the familiar chords and voice make me tear up. Thinking about how many times I listened to this song when I was really struggling with feelings around my sexuality shows me how far I have come to be as confident in myself as I am now.

Dodie came out as bisexual in a YouTube video in 2016, when I was already a huge fan. She was probably the first representation of bisexuality I had ever seen. I also have clear memories of listening to Clairo’s debut album Immunity when it came out in 2019, when I was 17. Clairo is also bisexual and was a similarly important figure for me to see as a confused teenager.

I don’t doubt that both Dodie and Clairo are two of the main reasons I was able to come out as bisexual at all, which really shows how important representation is in media and specifically in a highly accessible media of music.

Recently, however, I’ve felt like the label bisexual wasn’t quite right for me. I’ve been struggling with these confused feelings for over a year, but seeing lesbian artists gain such visibility in the last few months and years has helped me to recognise and identify my own feelings.

Reneé Rapp, who starred in this year’s new Mean Girls film, came out as lesbian at the start of this year having previously identified as bisexual. I was already a fan of hers, but her second coming out made me feel so represented. As I had been having conflicting and complicated feelings about my own sexuality, seeing someone I already admired follow a path very similar to my own provided me with a huge amount of comfort and self-confidence.