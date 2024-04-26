Ncuti Gatwa’s version of Doctor Who “chimes with queer energy”

Ncuti Gatwa has effortlessly shut down critics of his Doctor Who casting.

The British actor, who memorably rose to fame with his performance as Eric Effiong on Netflix’s Sex Education, has succeeded Jodie Whittaker as the BBC sci-fi drama’s Fifteenth Doctor.

Gatwa made his debut in ‘The Giggle’ in the show’s 60th anniversary specials (9 December 2023), before starring in his first full episode, ‘The Church on Ruby Road’, on Christmas Day.

As the franchise’s first-ever Black and queer actor to take on the iconic title character, Gatwa’s performance was met with universal critical acclaim. However, his casting did result in backlash from racists and homophobes.

In a new interview with Variety, Gatwa addressed the archaic criticism, saying his casting “makes perfect sense to me”: “I feel like anyone that has a problem with someone who’s not a straight white man playing this character, you’re not really, truly a fan of the show.

“You’ve not been watching! Because the show is about regeneration, and the Doctor is an alien — why would they only choose to be this sort of person?”

Russell T Davies, showrunner, backed Gatwa’s comments by rightfully stating that past iterations of the Time-Lord “weren’t exactly the straightest men in the past”.

On the difference between Gatwa’s Doctor and previous portrayals, he explained: “You’re talking about someone who does have a lightness and a joy about him that, to me, chimes with queer energy.

“It’s very rarely driving the story vehemently, but you will see moments exploring it. We’re not delivering a neutered Doctor.”

Gatwa’s first full series as the Fifteenth Doctor premieres 11 May and will air until 22 June. Millie Gibson will co-star as the Doctor’s latest companion, Ruby Sunday.

Additional cast members include Aneurin Barnard, Jemma Redgrave, Anita Dobson, Michelle Greenidge, Bonnie Langford, Lenny Rush, Golda Rosheuvel, Callie Cooke, Siân Phillips, Indira Varma, Bhav Joshi, Majid Mehdizadeh-Valoujerdy, Tachia Newall, Caoilinn Springal and Paul Forman.

Jinkx Monsoon, Drag Race‘s first two-time champion, is set to play a major antagonist called Maestro, while Looking star Jonathan Groff has been cast in a “key role”.

Heartstopper‘s Yasmin Finney, who made her debut in the first 60th anniversary special as Rose Noble, has been confirmed to reprise her role at some point in the season.