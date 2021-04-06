US Runner Nikki Hiltz comes out as trans non-binary

American middle distance runner, Nikki Hiltz, came out as trans non-binary on Trans Day of Visibility.

The sports icon had previously come out as gay and championed LGBTQ+ rights and representation throughout their career, but has since updated their fans and followers on they prefer to self-identify.

“I’m Nikki and I’m transgender. That means I don’t identify with the gender I was assigned at birth. The word I use currently to describe my gender is non-binary. The best way I can explain my gender is as fluid,” Hiltz wrote introducing themselves on Instagram.

The professional runner continued to open up about now identifying as trans and non-binary.

“Sometimes I wake up feeling like a powerful queen and other days I wake up feeling as if I’m just a guy being a dude, and other times I identify outside of the gender binary entirely. It’s complicated and complex and something I’m still trying to navigate myself, but I’ve decided it’s time to share my gender fluidity with you all.

“Posting this is both exciting and terrifying but I am and always will be a firm believer that vulnerability and visibility are essential in creating social change and acceptance. So here I am, once again, coming out of a closet to be my true authentic self.”

Hiltz ended their statement hoping to shed some light on trans representation and thanked the trans community: “Today I can be visible because of the many Trans folks who have paved the way for me.

“So, from the bottom of my heart, thank you and happy trans day of visibility to my beautiful and powerful trans family.”