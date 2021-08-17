Good Girls star Mae Whitman comes out as pansexual

Mae Whitman has come out as pansexual.

On Monday (16 August), the star celebrated her role as fan-favourite lesbian witch Amity Blight on Disney Channel’s animated series The Owl House by opening up about her own sexuality.

“Just taking a moment to say I am SO proud to be even a small part of a show like The Owl House,” she told her followers over Twitter.

“Being pansexual myself, I wish I had such incredible characters like Amity and Luz in my life when I was growing up. Queer representation is sososo important. Keep it up world!”

In another tweet, Whitman linked to GLAAD’s website and the Bisexual Resource Center as she explained further: “I know ppl might be unfamiliar with what pansexual means; for me it means I know I can fall in love with people of all genders.

“This is the word that fits me best and I’m proud+happy to be part of the Bi+ community.”

Whitman currently stars as Annie Marks on the NBC drama Good Girls. In June, the series was cancelled after four seasons – which was met with uproar from viewers.

She’s also known for TV roles as Ann Veal in Arrested Development and Amber Holt on Parenthood, as well as films such as Independence Day, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, The DUFF and Duck Butter.

Disney Channel has made strides with LGBTQ+ representation on The Owl House. On the series, Amity is romantically involved with Luz Noceda (Sarah Nicole-Robles), who made history as the first ever bisexual protagonist of a Disney series.

More recently, the popular fantasy series introduced their first ever non-binary hero in Raine Whispers (Avi Rogue), who uses they/them pronouns.

