Drag Race legend Laganja Estranja comes out as transgender woman

Laganja Estranja has come out as transgender.

The cannabis activist, dancer and musician, who rose to fame as a contestant on the sixth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, said she’s “presented as female for the last 10 years” through the art of drag, which made her ease into her identity in a way that “made it more explainable to the masses”.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Laganja revealed of her journey: “I do want to be able to express this at all times. I just got my haircut – a very feminine cut – and in one week already, my life has changed. I’m able to come off stage and take my makeup off and still see a beautiful woman in the mirror. It’s powerful.”

The legendary entertainer came out to her “incredibly supportive” family one week ago, although she confided in her closest friends in 2020 and has been “comfortably, fully committing” to who she is as transgender woman for a year.

“People think that when you’re trans that you’ve wanted to be a girl your whole life; yes, that’s partly true [for me], but it’s also true that I’ve wanted to be male my whole life to fit into what society deems as normal,” she explained.

“But, that isn’t my truth, and I’m daring to take this on. I tried to be male and be in-between and nonbinary. The truth is I’m a feminine entity and I can live this life.”

Laganja credited her close friend and season six sister, Gia Gunn, with helping her through her transition. Gia came out as transgender in 2017, and made herstory for the Drag Race franchise as the first openly transgender All Stars contestant.

“I feel blessed to have had that experience. Our transitions are different and will manifest in different ways, but it was so incredible to see someone live their truth and to be happy,” said Laganja. “I’m so thankful that Gia didn’t push me and has allowed me to take my time. Of course she’s encouraged me. From day one when we met, she was like, ‘Oh honey, you’re a woman!’ She’s known longer than I have!