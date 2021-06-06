Love, Simon star Alexandra Shipp publicly comes out in heartfelt post

Love, Simon star Alexandra Shipp opened up about her coming out journey in a heartfelt post on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the 29-year-old actress wrote a lengthy caption in which she discussed the struggles she has faced in regards to her sexuality.

“Hi. I didn’t come out until I was 28. Though I don’t believe in regrets, this would definitely be #1 for myself. I denied denied denied. I struggled with not only my sexuality, but my femininity. I was scared it was too late,” she explained.

“I was scared I wasn’t going to be able to get work. I was scared no one would ever love me. Scared. Scared. Scared. It’s exhausting being scared all the time. It’s exhausting chasing other people’s ideas and opinions of who you should be.”

Shipp went on to say that since coming out, she is happier in ways she’s never been while telling her fans that it’s never too late to be their true selves.

“If I don’t work because of a flawed, racist and homophobic system, then it was never the right thing for me. I KNOW multiple someone’s love me and I’m so fortunate and grateful for the love they show me on a daily basis,” she exclaimed.