Life

JoJo Siwa confirms sexuality after fan speculation

By Matt Moore

The singer has confirmed her sexuality with a legendary announcement.

Earlier this week, Gen Z influencer and singer JoJo Siwa stoked fan speculation about her sexuality as she danced to Born This Way by Lady Gaga.

Speculation arose around the video as the dance collab featured the immensely popular sect of the bridge which advocates for self-acceptance: “No matter gay, straight, or bi, Lesbian, transgendered life, I’m on the right track baby, I was born to survive / No matter black, white or beige, Chola or orient made, I’m on the right track baby, I was born to be brave.”

And now, JoJo has confirmed fan speculation about her sexuality in a Twitter post of her posing in a new shirt her cousin bought her which says “Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever.”

And she simply wrote: “My cousin got me a new shirt.”

One fan of JoJo’s succinctly posted about why her coming out is so important, writing: “If you don’t think jojo siwa coming out as gay is a big deal; just remember that there are lgbt kids that watch her videos that may have felt so alone with their identity and seeing the person they look up to coming out makes them feel safer and more comfortable with themselves.”

Another added: “ok but the impact of jojo siwa coming out to millions of very very young kids and their parents ?? the normalization this has …. a queen”

At this point, we all have to stan.

And celebrities have been rushing to congratulate the 17-year-old star for coming out, with Todrick Hall writing: “Dear @itsjojosiwa I have never been more proud in my life! Happy for you and happy for how you’re going to change the world. Children need to see this! Me = crying.”

Lil Nas X added: “if u spell ‘swag’ backwards, it’s ‘gay’. coincidence??”

Drag Race star Trixie Mattel channeled her inner Valentina and wrote: “Jojo Siwa is gay and it makes sense with my fantasy.”

And Canada’s Drag Race star Lemon, who memorably impersonated JoJo in the show’s Snatch Game put: “okay woah i’m so proud of @itsjojosiwa!! coming out with such a huge following at such a young age must be so scary, but as we all know by now jojo is not one to shy away from being boldly and beautifully herself!!”