JoJo Siwa confirms sexuality after fan speculation

The singer has confirmed her sexuality with a legendary announcement.

Earlier this week, Gen Z influencer and singer JoJo Siwa stoked fan speculation about her sexuality as she danced to Born This Way by Lady Gaga.

Speculation arose around the video as the dance collab featured the immensely popular sect of the bridge which advocates for self-acceptance: “No matter gay, straight, or bi, Lesbian, transgendered life, I’m on the right track baby, I was born to survive / No matter black, white or beige, Chola or orient made, I’m on the right track baby, I was born to be brave.”

And now, JoJo has confirmed fan speculation about her sexuality in a Twitter post of her posing in a new shirt her cousin bought her which says “Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever.”

And she simply wrote: “My cousin got me a new shirt.”

My cousin got me a new shirt pic.twitter.com/DuHhgRto7b — JoJo Siwa!🌈❤️🎀 (@itsjojosiwa) January 22, 2021

One fan of JoJo’s succinctly posted about why her coming out is so important, writing: “If you don’t think jojo siwa coming out as gay is a big deal; just remember that there are lgbt kids that watch her videos that may have felt so alone with their identity and seeing the person they look up to coming out makes them feel safer and more comfortable with themselves.”

Another added: “ok but the impact of jojo siwa coming out to millions of very very young kids and their parents ?? the normalization this has …. a queen”

At this point, we all have to stan.