JoJo Siwa confirms sexuality after fan speculation

The singer has confirmed her sexuality with a legendary announcement.
Earlier this week, Gen Z influencer and singer JoJo Siwa stoked fan speculation about her sexuality as she danced to Born This Way by Lady Gaga.
Speculation arose around the video as the dance collab featured the immensely popular sect of the bridge which advocates for self-acceptance: “No matter gay, straight, or bi, Lesbian, transgendered life, I’m on the right track baby, I was born to survive / No matter black, white or beige, Chola or orient made, I’m on the right track baby, I was born to be brave.”
And now, JoJo has confirmed fan speculation about her sexuality in a Twitter post of her posing in a new shirt her cousin bought her which says “Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever.”
And she simply wrote: “My cousin got me a new shirt.”
My cousin got me a new shirt pic.twitter.com/DuHhgRto7b
— JoJo Siwa!🌈❤️🎀 (@itsjojosiwa) January 22, 2021
One fan of JoJo’s succinctly posted about why her coming out is so important, writing: “If you don’t think jojo siwa coming out as gay is a big deal; just remember that there are lgbt kids that watch her videos that may have felt so alone with their identity and seeing the person they look up to coming out makes them feel safer and more comfortable with themselves.”
Another added: “ok but the impact of jojo siwa coming out to millions of very very young kids and their parents ?? the normalization this has …. a queen”
At this point, we all have to stan.
And celebrities have been rushing to congratulate the 17-year-old star for coming out, with Todrick Hall writing: “Dear @itsjojosiwa I have never been more proud in my life! Happy for you and happy for how you’re going to change the world. Children need to see this! Me = crying.”
Lil Nas X added: “if u spell ‘swag’ backwards, it’s ‘gay’. coincidence??”
Drag Race star Trixie Mattel channeled her inner Valentina and wrote: “Jojo Siwa is gay and it makes sense with my fantasy.”
And Canada’s Drag Race star Lemon, who memorably impersonated JoJo in the show’s Snatch Game put: “okay woah i’m so proud of @itsjojosiwa!! coming out with such a huge following at such a young age must be so scary, but as we all know by now jojo is not one to shy away from being boldly and beautifully herself!!”
if u spell “swag” backwards, it’s “gay”. coincidence??
— nope (@LilNasX) January 22, 2021
WOW WE LOVE YOU 🥰🥰🥰
— Adam Rippon (@AdamRippon) January 23, 2021
okay woah i’m so proud of @itsjojosiwa !! coming out with such a huge following at such a young age must be so scary, but as we all know by now jojo is not one to shy away from being boldly and beautifully herself!! 🍋🎀✨
— lemon (@thatbitchlemon) January 22, 2021
Jojo Siwa is gay and it makes sense with my fantasy. 🏆🏆🏆 https://t.co/AMY12qRsKx
— Trixie Mattel (@trixiemattel) January 23, 2021
Seeing a ‘height of her fame’ teen YouTuber giving children everywhere permission to be their true selves is the good I want to see in this world. 🏳️🌈💖 https://t.co/VYCGrd34xi
— Mitten d'Amour (@MittenDAmour) January 23, 2021
Dear @itsjojosiwa I have never been more proud in my life! Happy for you and happy for how you’re going to change the world. Children need to see this! Me = crying 😭🏳️🌈
— Todrick Hall (@todrick) January 23, 2021
If you don’t have a kid who loves sparkles and huge bows and songs about being kind and strong, you might not know this … but this is a big deal for LGBTQ kiddos and a beautiful thing @itsjojosiwa is sharing with us 🌈 https://t.co/YBMMER77b7
— Jessica🧂🥴 (@jessicashortall) January 23, 2021
i am very grateful that @itsjojosiwa exists in this world.
she is a pure example of confidence, acceptance, positivity and LOVE. we’re lucky that she speaks to young humans everywhere.
— Zach Sang (@zachsang) January 23, 2021
Ok all jokes asides jojo siwa coming out is super fucking brave considering she’s primarily in children’s entertainment and this has potential to piss off a lot of parents, networks she works with, etc but is also so fucking cool for that reason?! What a badass
— :/ (@bigfatmeg) January 22, 2021
*dabs in @thatbitchlemon* https://t.co/Jq5JsxjX0A
— ❄️Denali❄️ (@denalifox) January 22, 2021
Listen. I know I’m not exactly her demographic but @itsjojosiwa coming out really has me emotional. We don’t know her label yet, but thinking about the number of young kids who watch her. She came out at the top of her career and I respect it so much
— Torrey Mercer (@TorreyMercer) January 21, 2021