Here’s why the internet thinks JoJo Siwa has come out as queer

Gen Z star Jojo Siwa has broken the internet after posting a viral video dancing to Lady Gaga’s Born This Way.

Inauguration fever has passed but the Lady Gaga hype lives on.

Now, if you don’t watch the news or care about politics, you might’ve missed an iconic crossover; Gaga performed at Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony and belted out an incredible rendition of The Star-Spangled Banner.

Gaga has never shied away from politics on her platform and has always vouched for equality in her music too.

A go-to call for inclusivity, Born This Way has long been seen as a celebratory anthem of expression and diversity.

Following the ceremony, celebrities and politicians alike have showered Gaga with praise for her performances at the US Capitol building. Some stars have even taken to showing their support on Tik Tok and Siwa has been one of them.

On January 20, Jojo Siwa posted a Tik Tok video which featured her dancing along to Gaga’s hit track Born This Way.

Speculation arose around the video as the dance collab featured the immensely popular sect of the bridge which advocates for self-acceptance: “No matter gay, straight, or bi, Lesbian, transgendered life, I’m on the right track baby, I was born to survive / No matter black, white or beige, Chola or orient made, I’m on the right track baby, I was born to be brave.”

Since the video was released, Jojo Siwa has been trending across all social media, especially Twitter with over 35,000 posts about the video.

However, the response to the Siwa’s video have split. While some viewers buy into the star coming out, other think the video is likely angled at celebrating a new presidential era and one that encourages acceptance and tolerance.

Here’s some online reactions to the video:

This feels like a big deal if it is what I think it is…JoJo Siwa is hugely popular with kids. And as someone just pointed out, if it is what I think it is, she's doing it at the height of her fame when she's selling out arenas. pic.twitter.com/oD2YehbZwu — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 21, 2021

DID I JUST WITNESS JOJO SIWA’S COMING OUT VIDEO I AM SO HAPPY ?????? pic.twitter.com/OR0YHSa322 — vibes stan // jojo era (@thembobolin) January 21, 2021

i mean jojo siwa wasn't fooling anyone pic.twitter.com/Cg8vR4kQYA — cas | the wilds (@mesirwhosir) January 21, 2021

And, of course, our personal favourite reaction video goes to:

jojo siwa coming on twitter and seeing everyone congratulating her on coming out pic.twitter.com/SsaW9S5Ifr — alex (@enctrI) January 21, 2021

You can watch Jojo Siwa’s viral video here or below:

