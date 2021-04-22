Courtney Stodden says Elliot Page helped them come out as non-binary

Stodden came out as non-binary last week (April 14) and shared their preferred pronouns on social media.

“For the longest time I would sit in the shadows and watch brave souls like Elliot Page, Sam Smith and other mainstream celebrities come out,” the media personality told Page Six.

They added: “I knew I felt the same as them, but I was afraid I would be ignored because I present as high-femme non-binary.”

Page, best known for his Academy Award-nominated role in Juno and lead performance in Netflix’s fantasy drama The Umbrella Academy, came out as transgender in December.

Award-winning artist Sam Smith came out as “non-binary genderqueer” and identifies as non-binary.

Last week, Stodden came out as non-binary in a Twitter post and announced their pronouns as “They/them/theirs”.

“I don’t Identify as she or her. I’ve never felt like I ever fit in anywhere. I was bullied horribly in school because I was different,” the star shared on Twitter.

“The other girls never understood me. I never really connected with anyone my age. My spirit is fluid w a kaleidoscope of colour.”

The American personality is best known for their relationship with 51-year-old actor Doug Hutchison while they was 18-years-old.

The pair were married in 2011 which led to media attention and appearances across reality shows such as Couples Therapy and Celebrity Big Brother.

Fans of Stodden shared messages of praise online. One user posted: “Love you Court so brave of you to speak out”.

Another tweeted: “Your spirit is beautiful, and you are so loved! I always knew you were a deep/old soul.”