YouTuber and film critic Chris Stuckmann comes out as pansexual

Chris Stuckmann has come out as pansexual.

The YouTuber and film critic – who boasts nearly two million subscribers on his channel – made the confession in his latest video, in which he detailed his past experiences as a Jehovah’s Witness.

“I am pansexual,” he admitted towards the end of the 56-minute clip. “If you don’t know what pansexuality is, essentially you are attracted to all genders, and that’s me.”

Stuckmann’s wife of six years, Sam Liz, welcomed him when she learned of his sexuality.

“When I first told my wife about this, she was welcoming,” he said. “She is demi-pan and so she was actually very excited. If anything, this has made our relationship even better and more open.”

Demi-pansexual combines both pansexual and demisexual, meaning the person can be sexually attracted to any gender, but is unable to feel attraction unless there’s a deep emotional connection.

Stuckmann also accused the denomination of being an oppressive cult, saying they forced him to erase his sexual identity and to quit filmmaking. It caused him years of emotional abuse and depression.

He received overwhelming praise for the powerful video, later commenting that the response has been “overwhelming” and has helped him “heal” his past wounds.

“I can’t tell you how much it means to me that you’ve understood,” wrote Stuckmann.

“I was anxious about discussing these things, but I’m so happy to learn that many ex-JWs watch the channel, and I truly hope this video reminds you that you’re not alone.

“Anyone out there afraid to come out about something, I see you. I support you. Thanks so much everyone.”

You can watch the video, titled How I Left the Jehovah’s Witnesses to Pursue Filmmaking, here or below.