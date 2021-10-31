Kal Penn comes out as gay and announces engagement to partner

Harold & Kumar star Kal Penn has come out as gay and announced his 11-year relationship in his new memoir.

In an interview with People, the former White House staffer gave further insight into his upcoming book and revealed that he’s always been “public” with his sexuality.

“I’ve always been very public with everybody I’ve personally interacted with. Whether it’s somebody that I meet at a bar, if Josh and I are out or we’re talking to friends,” he explained.

“I’m really excited to share our relationship with readers. But Josh, my partner, my parents, and my brother, four people who I’m closest to in the family, are fairly quiet. They don’t love attention and shy away from the limelight.”

The tell-all, which is titled You Can’t Be Serious, also gives readers details regarding his first date with his partner.

“I thought, ‘This obviously is not going to work out,’ I have one day off from The White House and this dude is unironically watching cars go around and make left turns,” he said.

“Next thing you know, it’s been a couple months and we’re watching NASCAR every Sunday. I’m like, ‘What is happening?’ I wanted the reader to enjoy the love and the humor through all of those stories.”