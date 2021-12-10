Kenyan singer Chimano comes out as gay: “I am expressing myself”

Willis Austin Chimano has come out as gay in a move that is being praised as a boost to Kenya’s LGBTQ+ community.

Willis, who is more commonly known as Chimano, is one of the stars in Sauti Sol, a vastly popular and famous Kenyan band.

Speaking to Standard, a local newspaper, Chimano said he was tired of living a lie.

He recently released a solo song, Friday Feeling, which he discussed with the outlet, calling it “a true representation of who he is”.

“It is the first time I am expressing myself in a song. You really get to know who Chimano is and that is a heavy crown to carry. It is just a representation of the underground ballroom culture within the queer community… which I am part of,” he explained.

In Kenya, gay sex continues to be punishable by a maxmimum of 14 years in prison after a challenge to this legislation was thwarted in 2019.

Attitudes in the country often result in LGBTQ+ people being cast out by their families, leading them to live in clandestine communities to enjoy a peaceful life.