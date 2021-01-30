Nigerian actor Uche Maduagwu comes out as “proudly gay”

The Nollywood actor came out in an Instagram video.

Nigerian actor Uche Maduagwu has come out as “proudly gay” in an Instagram video, and in subsequent posts has urged other people to come out.

In a post yesterday (29 January), the actor uploaded a picture of himself alongside a caption saying “proudly gay” while upbeat music played in the background. He captioned his post, saying: “Appreciate others and #share only love we need to respect peoples choices not to judge them so lets practice jesus kind of love.”

In a follow-up post, he urged others to come out and share their identity, saying: “Don’t let anyone intimidate you. Come out, show your identity, you are who you are, boy, you’re who you are. Don’t let anybody intimidate you. I be gay, I be no herdsman, and I am proud.”

A third post then urges newly elected President Joe Biden to take action against Nigeria for its anti-LGBTQ+ attitudes, and claimed that up to 40% of the current legislators in the country were gay.

Uche wrote: “Dear President Joe Biden i am proudly gay and i beg you to place sanctions on Nigerian government for its inhuman laws against law abiding homosexuals yet this same government pampers wicked fulani herdsmen who kidnap and cause trouble in southern part of nigeria we are tired and scared despite the fact that more than 40% of current legislatures and over twelve governors are homosexuals in naija why the hypocrisy.”