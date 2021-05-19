The American artist announced they will use “they/them” pronouns in a heartfelt social media post.

Demi Lovato shared a video on Wednesday morning (May 19) announcing the change of their identity.

“I will be officially changing my pronouns to them/them. I feel this best represents the fluidity in my gender expression,” the singer says in the video.

In a follow-up post, the star reiterates their message from the video. “Today is a day I’m so happy to share more of my life with you all – I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary & will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward,” they wrote.

Adding, “Not only has my life been a journey for myself. I was also living for those on the other side of the cameras.”

The 28-year-old reveals the change came following “a lot of healing and self-reflective work” to be themselves.

“I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones. Please keep living in your truths & know I am sending so much love your way,” Lovato shared.

Today is a day I'm so happy to share more of my life with you all- I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary & will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward 💖 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 19, 2021

Earlier this year, the star revealed they identified as pansexual. The singer – who previously said they identified as sexually fluid and queer – spoke about their sexuality in an interview with Joe Rogan for his Experience podcast.

“At this moment I want to adopt [children] for sure,” they revealed. “I also don’t know if I’m going to end up with a guy, so I can’t really see myself even getting pregnant. I don’t know. I’m so fluid now, and a part of the reason why I am so fluid is because I was super closeted off.”

When asked if they would label themselves as pansexual, Demi responded: “Yeah, pansexual. I like anything, really.”

They then joked: “I heard someone call the LGBTQIA+ community the alphabet mafia. That’s it! That’s what I’m going with.”

Lovato also revealed they cut their hair to free themselves of the “gender and sexuality norms” placed on them by their religion.