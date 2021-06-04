American actress Kaylee Bryant has come out as queer in honour of Pride Month.

Pride Month is a time of amplified acceptance and solidarity with the queer community across the globe.

As Pride Month rolls out, we’ve seen stars a new wave of stars coming out and disclosing their sexuality in support of the LGBTQ+ community.

Earlier this month sci-fi actress Krys Marshall came out as pansexual in a heartfelt Instagram post to mark Pride Month.

Bryant is the latest celebrity to come out during Pride Month. The actress is best known for her role as Josie Saltzman on the The Vampire Diaries spin-off.

The CW television series, Legacies, is a fantasy TV drama produced by The CW and has built an avid LGBTQ+ following.

Online, fans celebrated Bryant’s news and shared posts supporting the actresses coming out.

kaylee bryant really did come out of nowhere and made pretty much all of her fandom proper sob — natalya (@josieincendia) June 1, 2021

THIS ACTUALLY HAPPENED LIKE ITS NOT A DRILL KAYLEE BRYANT IS QUEER pic.twitter.com/ptBI9Q7uQ1 — JJ | (@hedasapphic) June 1, 2021