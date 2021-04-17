Angel Olsen has come out as gay in latest social media post

“I’m gay!!!”

Singer-songwriter, Angel Olsen has come out in a new social media post of her partner.

Taking to Instagram, the songstress uploaded a series of photos with the caption, stating: “My beau, I’m gay.”

In the post, Olsen included a series of photos featuring, a tattooed arm, loafers, picture-esque backdrops, and her partner, Beau Adele Thibodeaux.

According to a report from Variety, Thibodeaux is a writer and has worked on the HBO series High Maintenance.

The Shut Up Kiss Me singer also reiterated that she was gay on her Instagram story, writing: “I’m gay!!!”

Olsen’s partner is no stranger to showing their love for the singer. From Valentines Day posts to snapshots of the singer kissing their head, Thibodeaux and Olsen are two of the sweetest love birds.

Before Friday (16 April) post, fans of Olsen have speculated if she was part of the LGBTQ+ community.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the Woman singer discussed the topic of sexuality and reflected on the potential life paths she debated to take.

“And then it was like…what if I’m gay…no, I’m not gay… maybe I just hate men … or I need to get married soon and have kids … or I don’t if marriage is in the cards and if I have a kid maybe I’ll just have it by myself?” she said.