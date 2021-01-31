Philosophy Tube star Abigail Thorn comes out as a trans woman in powerful statement

The YouTuber has over 800,000 followers.

Abigail Thorn, the woman behind the highly popular Philosophy Tube YouTube channel, has come out as a trans woman. Philosophy Tube is known for exploring philosophical issues, and was set up in 2012 after student tuition fees were increased.

In her coming out announcement, Abigail also delivered a powerful message about some of the difficulties that trans people face in the United Kingdom, in both a Twitter posting and a YouTube video.

In the statement, Abigail explained that she now uses she/her pronouns, and thanks the people in her life while she prepared to come out.

“It’s so lovely to finally relax, to sleep well with sweet dreams and be at home in myself!” she wrote. “But I’m also scared. Things are very, very bad for trans people in the UK and they’re getting worse.”

She added: “My existing following means I have now instantly become one of the most recognisable trans people in the country and I feel an enormous pressure to be ‘good at it’, like if I could only be clever enough, or pretty or funny or articulate enough, things would magically come right!

“Alas, I can’t be a perfect paragon of trans Britain, I’m just an actress, but I can relay the following facts.”

She explained: “Trans people have existed for as long as there has been a Britain (longer!) but even after a century of feminism the government still dictates what we may do with our own bodies.”