American model and LGBTQ+ activist, Nats Getty, has come out as transgender and non-binary on social media.

Getty posted a heartfelt post on Instagram captioned “Coming Out as Nonbinary and Transgender” in all caps.

The 28-year-old posed with their partner Gigi Gorgeous, who also posted a 16 minute long video giving insight into the activist’s decision to go-ahead with top surgery and reasons behind it.

On Instagram, Getty gave a personal message about coming out. The post read: “This is a very emotional and exciting day for me I am so nervous as I type this, but I know the time is now.”

“I am transgender, non-binary. I have spent my entire life not in sync with the body I was born with and confined by an outward appearance that did not match my mind or my soul. It wasn’t until recently that I was even comfortable admitting this to myself, once I was able to look inwards and truly reflect on my authentic self.”

The Instagram post reiterates emotions that Getty felt in the YouTube video, saying top surgery is something they always “dreamed” of having done, and acknowledges their privilege to be able to have the surgery done.

Many of those that identify as trans are unable to fund the surgery or have other factors that stop them from being able to go through the process.

The Instagram note continued: “While I feel so blessed to be able to start my transition surrounded by love and support, it’s not lost on me the many people who are having to navigate this alone and in silence.

“To those on the road to self-discover please know it can be a long process and there is no need to rush it. Allow yourself the time and space to find who you truly are. This process comes with a lot of highs and lows, some of which can be scary.”

Getty finished off the post with a statement of solidarity and vulnerability, saying: “My physical transition is new, so I’m taking my time to discover my most authentic self and which pronouns best suit me.

“But for now, I know one thing is for certain: I am Nats. To my trans brothers and sisters and non-binary family: I am here for you, I am here with you, and I love you.”

You can watch Nats Getty’s transition video here or below: