Tory MP Dehenna Davison “overwhelmed” with support after coming out as bisexual

The Bishop Auckland Conservative MP said coming out is “no big deal” in an interview with GB News.
The 28-year-old was elected as an MP for Bishop Auckland in 2019 and was the first Conservative to win the seat.
Speaking to GB News, Davison revealed she had chosen not to speak publicly about her sexuality as she ‘did not want being bi to be considered a big deal’.
However, the MP also said she wouldn’t actively hide her identity in the same interview: “If anyone were to explicitly ask me, I certainly wouldn’t try and hide it because I don’t think it’s anything to be ashamed of.”
It is believed Davison is the first female Tory MP to publicly come out as bisexual.
The 28-year-old continued to elaboration that this is “just part of who I am” and was reluctant to do a “very public” coming out as it could further stigmatise bisexual as “something unusual.'”
Davison took to Twitter to share she was “overwhelmed” by the support she had received since coming out.
Really overwhelmed by the outpouring of love this evening. Thank you so much for your support. 💖💜💙
— Dehenna Davison MP (@DehennaDavison) October 10, 2021
The LGBT+ Conservatives Twitter account posted: “We’re so proud of our friend DehennaDavison! We welcome her to our community with open arms and are so excited to continue working with her as she enters this new chapter in her life.”
Peterborough MP Paul Bristow praised Davison’s actions online, tweeting: “Good for @DehennaDavison. Spot on. It’s not a big deal but by saying this – in a wide ranging interview – will undoubtedly still help others.”