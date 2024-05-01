Drag Race All Stars 9 trailer teases iconic guest judges and “biggest stakes ever”

The queens are “going for blood” in the first RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 9 trailer.

On Tuesday (30 April), a teaser for the upcoming season premiered on the Paramount Plus app, revealing incredible guest judges such as Keke Palmer, Anitta, Stephanie Hsu and Connie Britton.

“For the first time ever, eight iconic queens will compete to save the world,” RuPaul says in a voiceover, before various clips show the cast competing for “the chari-tea of their choice” via the runway and maxi-challenges, including the legendary Snatch Game.

“I want you to use your talent for good – for a change! The time has come for drag queens to give ’til it hurts,” Ru continues, before unleashing his signature cackle and teasing the “biggest stakes ever”.

Elsewhere, Roxxxy Andrews says she’s “going for blood”, Nina West smacks Ru across the face and Angeria Paris VanMichaels tells the queens that she will “cut” them “off” if she views them as competition.

The cast for All Stars 9, which marks the smallest cast in All Stars herstory, is as follows: Angeria Paris VanMichaels, Gottmik, Jorgeous, Nina West, Plastique Tiara, Roxxxy Andrews, Shannel and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo.

Premiering 17 May on Paramount Plus in the US and on WOW Presents Plus in the UK, All Stars 9 will be the second showing for Angeria, Gottmik, Jorgeous, Nina and Plastique, while Roxxxy, Shannel and Vanjie join the ever-growing community of Drag Race alumni who have competed three times.

The queens will compete for a $200,000 charitable donation to an organisation of their choice, which is provided by The Palette Fund, a private foundation that is “dedicated to breaking down barriers and advancing social change in communities that are under-resourced and facing significant challenges.”

You can watch the Drag Race All Stars 9 trailer here or below.