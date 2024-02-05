American Horror Story: All 11 seasons ranked from Murder House to NYC

Each year, eagle-eyed viewers wait with bated breath to discover which classic horror trope will be explored (and subverted) on American Horror Story. From killer clowns to cannibalistic inbreds and dildo drill demons, the storylines have broken boundaries for the genre on the small-screen and influenced a plethora of television series, while simultaneously popularising the anthology format.

For its signature blend of camp and terror, trailblazing LGBTQIA+ representation and rainbow cast members, American Horror Story has garnered a devoted following amongst the queers. It helps that the cast consists of legendary women that have gays screaming “mother!”, with Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Emma Roberts, Lily Rabe and, of course, Lady Gaga.

The current 12th season, sub-titled Delicate, follows Anna Wilcott (Roberts), an actress who is convinced that someone – or something – is trying to stop her pregnancy. Based on Danielle Valentine’s novel Delicate Condition, it has been described as a feminist take on Rosemary’s Baby. As we patiently wait for the second half of the season to premiere, see how we’ve ranked all 11 seasons of American Horror Story so far.

11. Double Feature (season 10)

Cast: Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Lily Rabe, Finn Wittrock, Frances Conroy, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Adina Porter, Angelica Ross, Macaulay Culkin, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Denis O’Hare, Neal McDonough, Kaia Gerber, Nico Greetham, Isaac Cole Powell, Rachel Hilson, Rebecca Dayan, Cody Fern, Christopher Stanley, Craig Sheffer, Mike Vogel

With gnarly pale creatures that wouldn’t look out of place on Buffy the Vampire Slayer (and Sarah Paulson’s hilariously unhinged “Tuberculosis Karen”) lurking around an eerie Provincetown setting, the first half of Double Feature marked a promising return to American Horror Story’s horror-centric beginnings. Red Tide‘s story felt somewhat original, all the fan-favourite veterans returned and it was a perfect blend of hair-raising terror and high camp. So, it’s extremely baffling that the creators – we’re taking aim at you Ryan – ended the season with a deeply unsatisfying and rushed finale to transition into Death Valley, arguably the four most catastrophic hours in American Horror Story’s history (including American Horror Stories – yeah, eek.) Returning to the alien storyline first introduced in Asylum, the alternating timelines jarred viewers, the Gen-Z newcomers were unable to keep up with the mainstays and the plot… honestly, nothing worked except for Leslie Grossman’s lovely wig. If only Red Tide received the full season treatment…

10. NYC (season 11)

Cast: Russell Tovey, Joe Mantello, Charlie Carver, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Sandra Bernhard, Isaac Cole Powell, Zachary Quinto, Denis O’Hare, Patti LuPone, Jeff Hiller

‘Inoffensive’ is how we’d describe NYC. Centering on a series of murders plaguing the gay community in the 80s, it’s sexy, subversive and has Patti LuPone belting ‘Fever’ in a bathhouse. Could it get any gayer? Yes: the serial killer, known as ‘Big Daddy’, is a leathered-up muscle man with a gimp mask who had gay viewers begging to be his next victim. (No, seriously – Twitter was a mess.) NYC deserves props for highlighting the dire protections for LGBTQIA+ people during this era, particularly gay men, as well as the lack of mainstream recognition for queer women. Sadly, NYC doesn’t do much in the ‘horror’ department. Of course, it comes down to personal preference, but the suspense, terror and shock factor is sorely missing. Think of the eerie ambience of Asylum, Twisty’s chilling introduction in Freakshow and the dread permeating Roanoke. Admittedly, Coven, Hotel and 1984 were also void of scares, although they made up for it in dialling up the camp. But there’s not a lot of that in NYC either, which is confusing for a season that includes – it bears repeating – a bathhouse dominated by Patti LuPone’s powerhouse vocals and a henched, undead serial killer who is later revealed to be a manifestation of the AIDS epidemic.

9. Cult (season 7)

Cast: Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Cheyenne Jackson, Alison Pill, Billie Lourd, Billy Eichner, Emma Roberts, Adina Porter, Leslie Grossman, Colton Haynes, Chaz Bono, Lena Dunham

Exploring the aftermath of D****d T***p’s presidential election and the rise of a Trumpist cult led by Evan Peters’ blue-haired sociopath Kai Anderson, Cult is one of the series’ most ‘normal’ offerings. Zero appearances are made from aliens, vampires, witches or Scathath/Addiction Demons; there’s just clowns and the aforementioned orange neanderthal – which is, somehow, worse. While the plot is intriguing, it doesn’t fully commit to representing the historic conflict between the US’ two major political parties like we envisioned and, although we’re Sarah Paulson stans through and through, it’s a struggle to get on board with her leading ‘hero’ Ally Mayfair-Richards. (Her trajectory is great, though.) As is the case with the above entry, Cult isn’t particularly scary. Again: important for a horror series. Positives incoming: Adina Porter as cutthroat reporter Beverly Hope, the slasher-inspired killers and Ally shrieking her way out of clown chaos in the supermarket.

8. Apocalypse (season 8)

Cast: Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Cody Fern, Emma Roberts, Cheyenne Jackson, Jessica Lange, Billy Eichner, Frances Conroy, Taissa Farmiga, Gabourey Sidibe, Billy Porter, Angela Bassett, Lily Rabe, Naomi Grossman

There were gay gasps all-around when Apocalypse revealed its true nature as a sequel to Coven. Seeing the return of the series’ iconic witches to prevent doomsday is fan service executed perfectly, and ties up some much-needed loose ends with Misty (Lily Rabe), Queenie (Gabourey Sidibe) and Marie Laveau (Angela Bassett) escaping various cases of hell and damnation. While the return of Jessica Lange (after a three-season absence) as her Murder House character Constance Langdon elicited even more gay gasps, it’s disappointing that she doesn’t make a further appearance as her legendary Coven supreme Fiona Goode. As for the ‘apocalypse’ part of the season, there isn’t much of it. Instead of having the characters explore the nuclear wasteland and the potential horrors that would emerge as a result, too much time is spent in the past and the heroes at the start of the season are offed so early that their inclusion is completely pointless.

7. Hotel (season 5)

Cast: Lady Gaga, Kathy Bates, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Wes Bentley, Matt Bomer, Chloe Sevigny, Denis O’Hare, Cheyenne Jackson, Angela Bassett, Mare Winningham, Finn Wittrock

Lady Gaga’s American Horror Story debut earned the pop icon a Golden Globe for her role as The Countess, a bloodsucking fashionista residing in the penthouse of the Hotel Cortez. Despite her acclaimed performance, Hotel suffers ever-so-slightly in Jessica Lange’s absence and for prioritising its camp qualities over the pure, unadulterated horror that we’ve come to expect from the series. Listen, we love a bit of camp – we are literally GAY TIMES – and it wouldn’t be American Horror Story without it. But, sue us: we want horror from a horror series. That doesn’t mean we can’t appreciate the campy aspects, from The Countess paying homage to Bianca Jagger’s Studio 54 horse ride to Evan Peters’ manic portrayal of serial killer James Patrick March, and Naomi Campbell being stabbed to death by Schmidt from New Girl. The themes of love, loss and identity were well done, as were Sarah Paulson and Denis O’Hare’s respective performances as dead prostitute Sally McKenna and eccentric trans bartender Liz Taylor. And, aesthetically, it’s AHS at its best. We just wish a few narratives, such as the mystery behind The Ten Commandments killer and the strap-on-wielding Addiction Demon, featured more prominently.