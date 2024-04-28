Chrishell Stause teases Selling Sunset season 8: “This isn’t manufactured drama”

Chrishell Stause has opened up about Selling Sunset’s highly anticipated eighth season.

Since 2019, the dramatic Netflix series has become a standout hit with reality TV fans around the world.

Set in Los Angeles, the series follows a group of agents at the high-end real estate brokerage firm Oppenheim Group as they work toward selling multi-million dollar properties across LA.

However, in true reality TV fashion, Selling Sunset is also filled with heaps of drama, including love triangles, over-the-top arguments, glamourous parties and workplace backstabbing.

Shortly after the show’s explosive seventh season dropped on the streamer, The Hollywood Reporter announced that the series had been greenlit for an eighth outing.

“For me, each season gets more and more fun. When we were doing season one, we were like, ‘If we can get to season three, we had a real show. Anything about that would be icing,'” star Jason Oppenheim told the news outlet in November 2023. “We’ve been running on icing for years now.”

Over the last few months, information regarding Selling Sunset season eight has been kept underwraps.

Fortunately for fans, Stause recently shared some exciting details with GAY TIMES about the new batch of episodes – which she described as one of the most dramatic entries in the series.

“We just finished filming season eight and… whoa. I will say it probably ties for the most dramatic season we’ve ever had. I’ve had some really exciting real estate moments, and I’m happy to say that I didn’t bring the drama,” she teased.

“Unfortunately, I’m plopped in the middle of it because these are my friends, and some of them are like family.”

Stause also affirmed to viewers that the drama isn’t manufactured, adding that “real heavy-hitting life events” will take center stage.

“I think that will take this show into a place that nobody wishes for everyone. As you know, I’ve been doing this show for a long time, and sometimes my real life intersects with filming,” she explained.

“Some of that happens in real time, so it causes some drama. I think it’s nice when the show leans into the fun side, and you see us going to different places and doing fun things. The show’s goal is to always out-do itself, and I will say that it’s going to be a crazy season.”

In addition to the upcoming drama, Stause reflected on standing up for her partner G-Flip – who goes by they/them pronouns – when Marie-Lou Nuerk misgendered them last season.

“You have to understand that we’re filming a TV show that will go out to 190 countries, so it is absolutely my duty to correct that,” she explained.

“G’s the most beautiful human I’ve ever met in my life, and to see the amount of hate they get sometimes just because of something so simple, it really is heartbreaking.”

Read Stause’s full GAY TIMES interview here.