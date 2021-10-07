Life

LGBT Conservatives group put in ‘section 28’ at party conference

By Conor Clark

Photo: Twitter

At this year’s Tory Party conference in Manchester, the LGBT Conservatives group was ironically placed in section 28.

In 1988, Margaret Thatcher’s Conservative government introduced Section 28 – a series of laws that prohibited the “promotion of homosexuality”.

The amendment stated that a local authority “shall not intentionally promote homosexuality or publish material with the intention of promoting homosexuality” or “promote the teaching in any maintained school of the acceptability of homosexuality as a pretended family relationship”.

It was in effect until 21 June 2000 in Scotland and 18 November 2003 in England and Wales.

Placing the LGBT Conservatives group in section 28 of the Conservative Party conference, held from 3-6 October, was therefore an interesting choice – especially given that there were 91 spaces available.

The move comes just days after Carrie Johnson assured the community that Boris Johnson is “completely committed” to LGBTQ+ rights.

“As a backbencher, Boris broke the whip to vote in favour of repealing Section 28. As mayor of London he supported same-sex marriage,” she added during her speech at an LGBTQ+ reception at the conference.

In a 1998 magazine article, the current Prime Minister described gay men as “tank-topped bum boys”.

In her speech, Mrs Johnson continued: “Whether you are LGBT+ or an ally like me, we are all committed to equality and acceptance for everyone, whoever you are and whomever you love.

“There are still those that will tell you that being LGBT+ and a Tory is somehow incompatible.

“Well, looking around the room tonight we can see that is blatantly untrue.

“The idea that your sexual orientation or your gender identity should determine your politics is now as illogical as saying your height or your hair colour should.”

Here’s how people reacted to the LGBT Conservatives group being placed in section 28 at the conference: