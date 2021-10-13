WWE referee Shawn Bennett comes out as gay: “I’ve never actually said it publicly before”

WWE Raw referee Shawn Bennet has publicly opened up about his sexuality for National Coming Out Day.

Bennet, who currently works in the pro-wresting industry, admitted he was “terrified” of living authentically as himself due to fear it would impact his career and personal life.

Taking to Instagram, the WWE Raw referee shared an emotional post expressing why he chose to stay closeted in his profession for so many years.

“I did my best to suppress any and all homosexual thoughts before and after that for a long time. I once long term dated a woman and for a while, tried to live my life that way,” the post read.

“I didn’t come to my own full realization about myself until early 20s. That’s when I knew it was the way of life that would make me happy. As cliche as it sounds, I feel I was born this way.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shawn Bennett (@refbennett)

Having started his referee career at 14, Bennet soon found comfort in his identity and disclosed his sexuality to those close around him.

“I came out to friends and family in my late twenties. That’s when I stopped hiding it, but would never put myself out there in anyway. People that knew, knew. People that asked, I would be truthful with. There are still important people in my life that I have never literally told.”