The Crown star Emma Corrin seemingly comes out as queer

Emma Corrin has seemingly come out as queer.

The British actress, who recently rose to fame as Diana, Princess of Wales on the fourth season of The Crown, shared images on Instagram from her bride-themed photoshoot for POP Magazine.

She captioned her post: “ur fave queer bride”.

Although Corrin hasn’t made a formal announcement about her sexuality, her followers flocked to the comments section to welcome the star to the LGBTQ+ community.

“THE holy representation we’ve been waiting for!” said one enthusiastic fan, while several others declared this as a “win for the gays”.

She also received support from stars such as Paloma Faith, King Princess and Christine and the Queens, the latter of which wrote: “Your french fuckboi says hi.”

Corrin received universal critical acclaim for her performance as Princess Diana on the Netflix period drama, winning a Critics’ Choice Award and Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Television Series Drama.

She’s also known for recurring roles in crime dramas such as Grantchester and Pennyworth (both 2019), as well as the British comedy film Misbehaviour (2020), in which she played Jillian Jessup, Miss South Africa.

Corrin will next appear in My Policeman, based on the critically-acclaimed LGBTQ+ novel of the same name from Bethan Roberts.

Set in 1950s Brighton, the film will follow a schoolteacher called Marion who falls in love with Tom, a policeman. Tom, however, develops feelings for a museum curator named Patrick, who opens his eyes to a sophisticated new world.

Due to social constraints of the era, he decides that it is safer for him to marry Marion, and the two lovers are forced to share him until one of them breaks.

Although the story is set in the 1950s, it takes place in the 1990s, when an elderly Patrick arrives to Marion and Tom’s home, triggering flashbacks of the events from 40 years ago.

Directed by Michael Grandage, the film will star Corrin as Marion, David Dawson as Patrick Hazelwood and Harry Styles as Tom Burgess. Gina McKee will play an older Marion, Rupert Everett as an older Patrick and Linus Roache as an older Tom.

Grandage will adapt a screenplay by Oscar-nominee Ron Nyswaner. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Robbie Rogers will produce alongside Cora Palfrey and Philip Herd at Independent Film Company and MGC.