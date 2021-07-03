Brazilian presidential hopeful Eduardo Leite comes out as gay: “I’m proud of this”

Brazilian governor and presidential hopeful Eduardo Leite has come out as part of the LGBTQ+ community in a recent interview.

Sitting down with journalist Pedro Bial, the governor of Rio Grande do Sul opened up about his sexuality stating he has “nothing to hide.”

“I have never spoken about a subject related to my private life, he explained.

“But during this moment of low integrity in Brazil, I have nothing to hide, I am gay. I am a governor who is gay, not a gay governor.

“As former President Obama in the U.S. was a president who was Black, not a Black president. And I am proud of that.”

With this reveal, the 36-year-old governor has made history as the first openly gay presidential candidate in Brazil.

Leite and his comments directly oppose the views of Brazil’s current President Jair Bolsonaro.