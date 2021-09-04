Telenovela star Roberto Manrique comes out as gay in a heartfelt post

Ecuadorian actor Roberto Manrique has come out as part of the LGBTQ+ community in a heartfelt social media post.

According to a report from Instinct Magazine, the 42-year-old star opened up about his sexuality in an 8-minute video on Instagram.

“I want to tell you something very important and very personal. Something which I have never confessed before, but now I feel the urge to do so,” he began.

“It has to do with my sexuality. It had never seemed important to me to say that I am homosexual because I never considered that to be relevant.

“I felt that other aspects of myself were the priority and I still think that is the case.”

He went on to say that before uploading the video he had a “few weird days” and “few weird weeks” in which he couldn’t pinpoint what was “wrong” with himself.

“But then I managed to go very deep and there I realized that I have not finished loving myself,” he explained.

The telenovela star also discussed his childhood and the challenges that he faced growing up in a conservative society.

“Robertito grew up in a world that did not allow him to be who he was, where crying was not manly, where the vulnerability was not worthy,” he said.

“Instead, it was judged. Let alone the fact that I liked men, and that I felt for as long as I can remember, that there was something wrong with me. How can I not continue to feel some guilt for being who I am.”