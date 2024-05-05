Raven-Symoné has an important message for online trolls “disrespecting” her wife

Raven-Symoné has sent a clear message to the online trolls targeting her wife.

Back in July 2023, Miranda Pearman-Maday caused a stir when she revealed that she never watched That’s So Raven as a kid on the Baby, This is Keke Palmer podcast.

While most fans responded to the revelation with light-hearted banter, some used the interview as an excuse to send Raven’s wife a barrage of hateful messages.

In response to the continued backlash, the duo took to TikTok on 3 May to shut down the online critics.

“I’m here with Miranda, my wife, to tell you to stop it in the comments. And stop with the death threats in her DMs,” Raven said at the start of the video. “It is disrespectful to her, disrespectful to me. Stop it.”

After Raven’s opening statement, Miranda described the online backlash as “really wild” before debunking the false claims being made about her.

“I hope to clear the air right now and let you all know that I never have once said that I did not know who Raven was,” she explained.

“I only ever said that I did not grow up watching That’s So Raven. I did not watch her as a child.”

Miranda went on to say that since meeting Raven in 2015, she has watched most of her filmography – including the beloved Disney Channel series – and has even been present for her stints on The View and 25 Words or Less.

“I love That’s So Raven. I think she should’ve won all the Emmys. I think my wife is endlessly talented. I support her beyond, “she continued.

“She also isn’t just Raven-Symoné to me. You guys must try and open your minds a little bit and understand there is more behind people that are celebrities.

“There is real life here. And that’s why we’re feeling inclined to address this, because I’m recieving so much hate for something that is really just a big spiral of internet misinformaiton.“

Lastly, in the video’s caption, Raven delivered another message to the online critics, writing: “Haters will hate and by all means do you boo boo. HOWEVER, do not spread lies and threaten my wife, marriage, or her character. I chose her and all of her… Stop.“

Since uploading her TikTok, fans have flocked to the comment section to show support for the Doctor Dolittle star and her wife.

One person wrote: “Death threats for not watching That’s So Raven? That’s actually insane.“

Another fan added: “I am so sorry you all are going through this!!! People need to stop with all the hate in this world!!“

After five years of dating, Raven and Miranda tied the knot in June 2020, with the latter revealing the news in a heartwarming Instagram statement.

“I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home,“ Raven said.

“I love you, Mrs. Pearman-Maday! Let’s tear this world a new asshole!!! I’s married NOW.”