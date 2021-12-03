Life

Pretty Little Liars star Julian Morris celebrates 18 years with partner in adorable post

By Olivia Lawrence

Photo: Instagram (@julianmorris)

Julian Morris has gone viral for celebrating his 18-year relationship with artist Landon Ross.

On Thursday (2nd December), the London-born actor shared a heartwarming post on Instagram, in which he wrote: “18 years together, and they were the best ones because they were with you. I love you.” 

Morris’ post includes pictures and videos from throughout their relationship, which started when Morris was only 20 years old. 

Various stars congratulated Morris and Ross on their anniversary, such as Brant Daugherty, Finn Jones, Nyle DiMarco, Charlie Carver, Jojo, Tyler Blackburn and Lucy Hale. 

“The hotness though,” said Hale, his former Pretty Little Liars co-star. “Congrats you two.” 

He had previously shared posts with Ross, but their romance had never been confirmed. This is the first time Morris has officially commented on his sexuality. 

The actor is best known for his recurring role in Pretty Little Liars, where he played Wren, a medical student who becomes romantically entangled with main characters Spencer (Troian Bellisario) and Hanna (Ashley Benson). 

 

Morris also had parts in New Girl, 24, and Once Upon A Time and most recently The Morning Show and The Good Fight. 

Ross, an LA-based artist, also commemorated their anniversary with an equally heartfelt post.

Beginning our 19th year is the best thing in life,” he said. “I love you.” 

 

