Julian Morris has gone viral for celebrating his 18-year relationship with artist Landon Ross.

On Thursday (2nd December), the London-born actor shared a heartwarming post on Instagram, in which he wrote: “18 years together, and they were the best ones because they were with you. I love you.”

Morris’ post includes pictures and videos from throughout their relationship, which started when Morris was only 20 years old.

Various stars congratulated Morris and Ross on their anniversary, such as Brant Daugherty, Finn Jones, Nyle DiMarco, Charlie Carver, Jojo, Tyler Blackburn and Lucy Hale.

“The hotness though,” said Hale, his former Pretty Little Liars co-star. “Congrats you two.”

He had previously shared posts with Ross, but their romance had never been confirmed. This is the first time Morris has officially commented on his sexuality.

The actor is best known for his recurring role in Pretty Little Liars, where he played Wren, a medical student who becomes romantically entangled with main characters Spencer (Troian Bellisario) and Hanna (Ashley Benson).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julian Morris (@julianmorris)

Morris also had parts in New Girl, 24, and Once Upon A Time and most recently The Morning Show and The Good Fight.

Ross, an LA-based artist, also commemorated their anniversary with an equally heartfelt post.

“Beginning our 19th year is the best thing in life,” he said. “I love you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Landon (@landonross)

Following Morris’ post, he and his partner became a trending topic on Twitter with many fans celebrating the actor and welcoming him to the LGBTQ+ community. Check out some of the best posts below!

Happy Freedom to Julian Morris 🏳️‍🌈

I didn't know you bestie but I love you pic.twitter.com/Mg7nhmxH6n — ♡︎Rheya♡︎ Louis month, loves ish, Misses Ani. (@amitheonlyone_n) December 2, 2021

julian morris i’m so proud of you ❤️ — soph◟̽◞̽ (@happydayshabit) December 2, 2021

genuinely so happy for Julian Morris and Landom Ross hope you live happily in freedom — Sara (Taylor’s Version) (@goldenhabitgirl) December 2, 2021

julian morris and his boyfriend are so fucking cute 🥺 pic.twitter.com/4PIZK6qJXx — camille preaker's vodka (@joachimtrier) December 2, 2021

LANDON ROSS AND JULIAN MORRIS ARE MAKING ME SOB THEY'RE SO ADORABLE AND LOVELY WTFFFF I'M IN LOVE WITH THEIR LOVE IDC IF I SOUND CRINGEY OHMYGODDDDDD THEY'RE SO AHHHH😭😭😭 — P.♡. (@_bplt10) December 3, 2021

18 years of relationship?? This is just incredible !! Congratulations Julian Morris 🖤 pic.twitter.com/UK6Hqk155Z — sam 🧣(taylor's version) (@samuelnoya_25) December 2, 2021

help someone left this on julian morris’ instagram post with his boyfriend……… god bless the hets pic.twitter.com/YgH7e5hk21 — daisy ☃️ (@sunflwerryluvr) December 2, 2021

I’m in love with Julian Morris and Landon Ross bye 😩💗 — Lau ☀️ ❯ ❯ ❯ ❯ ²⁵ (kinda ia) (@llau_music) December 2, 2021

congratulations to Julian Morris and Landon Ross💓💓 hope you are living your best most blissful life and feeling loved — tori 💿 (@toribesolonely) December 2, 2021

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>