MLB prospect and minor league pitcher Kieran Lovegrove comes out as bisexual

Minor league and MLB prospect baseball star Kieran Lovegrove has publically come out as bisexual in a brand new interview.

Sitting down with ESPN, the 27-year-old discussed his bisexuality and the existence of more queer athletes in the sport.

“Baseball is a game of statistics. And if you want to tell me that I’m the only queer person in baseball, I’m just not going to agree with you,” he said.

“Someone is terrified because it’s a terrifying prospect to come out. I do encourage any one of them to reach out to me.”

Before embracing his sexuality, Lovegrove distanced himself from his loved ones in an effort to hide his bisexuality.

His eternal struggle with his identity and low prospects of making it to the major leagues ended up affecting his mental and physical health.

After years of hiding, he decided to come out to his teammates in 2019.

Lovegrove, who currently plays for the Double-A Rocket City Trash Pandas (Los Angeles Angels), is now the second professional baseball player to come out after Bryan Ruby.

Back in September, Ruby made the history-making announcement during an appearance on USA Today.