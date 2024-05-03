And Just Like That: Rosie O’Donnell joins season 3 cast

Rosie O’Donnell has been cast in the upcoming third season of Max’s Sex and the City spin-off And Just Like That…

On Wednesday (1 May), the comedian and actress shared a photo of her script via Instagram, which revealed that she’ll make her debut as “Mary” in the season three premiere, titled ‘Outlook Good’.

“here comes mary #andjustlikethat @hbo,” O’Donnell captioned her post, which was met with excitement from stars such as Michelle Visage, Ilana Glazer, Kathy Griffin, Johnny Sibilly, Princess Nokia and Tommy Dorfman.

And Just Like That… season three will see the return of Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes and Kristin Davis as Charlotte York Goldenblatt.

Additional stars expected to reprise their roles include Mario Cantone as Anthony Marentino, David Eigenberg as Steve Brady, Evan Handler as Harry Goldenblatt and Sarita Choudhury as Seema Patel.

Karen Pittman, who starred as Dr. Nya Wallace for the first two seasons, is unable to return due to scheduling conflicts. Another regular who has departed is Sara Ramírez, the star behind the controversial queer comedian Che Diaz.

Production for season three commenced in New York on Wednesday, with the main trio – Parker, Davis and Nixon – all sharing photos on social media from their first table read.

And Just Like That… has been met with mixed reviews from fans and critics, but has been a huge success for Max, becoming one of their most streamed titles to date.

The series is available to stream in the UK on NOW TV and Sky.

Season three is expected to premiere in 2025.