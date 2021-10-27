Josh Cavallo has made history as the world’s only openly gay male top-flight professional footballer after coming out.

In an open letter and video posted on 27 October, the Adelaide United player shares that he is gay.

The midfielder says he has been “hiding who I truly am” but is “finally comfortable” to speak out about his sexuality.

“There’s something personal that I need to share with everyone. I am a footballer and I am gay,” he explains in the clip shared to the team’s social media.

The 21-year-old adds that he has been trying to live a “double life” but that enough is enough.

In a letter to fans, Cavallo shares that he “couldn’t be happier” to come out.

“It’s been a journey to get to this point in my life, but I couldn’t be happier with my decision to come out,” he writes.

“I have been fighting my sexuality for six years now and I’m glad I can put that to rest.

“Growing up I always felt the need to hide myself because I was ashamed – ashamed I would never be able to do what I loved and be gay.”