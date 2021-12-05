Italian Olympic boxer Irma Testa comes out as queer

Olympic boxer Irma Testa has publicly come out as queer in a brand new interview.

Earlier this year, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics took place after being delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

During this year’s games, a record-breaking amount of openly LGBTQ+ athletes competed in the highly anticipated event.

Italian Boxer Irma Testa, who won the bronze for Italy in Tokyo, is now part of the inspirational Team LGBTQ+.

In an interview with Vanity Fair Italia, the 23-year-old publically came out as part of the queer community and gave insight into her journey.

“The people who are close to me have known for years but I think it is right to tell everyone now.

“Speaking of sexual orientation in the world of sport has a special value, because champions are expected to be perfect. And for many homosexuality is still an imperfection.

“Many athletes stay silent and hide away for fear of damaging their image. For me, too, it was like that up to a few months ago.”

After securing her bronze medal, the young athlete described her accomplishment as a “shield” and a way to solidify her athletic journey.

“But that Tokyo medal has become my shield: now that the athlete Irma is safe, the female Irma can be sincere,” she explained.

When asked why she didn’t come out earlier, Testa revealed that she was “afraid” of people judging her based on her sexuality rather than her talent.

“I was afraid people would see me compete and think: ‘Ah look, there’s that one like this’, instead of saying ‘[look] how good she is,'” she said.