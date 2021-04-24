Ezra Furman comes out as a transgender woman and mother in heartfelt post

Singer-songwriter Ezra Furman has come out as a transgender woman in a new social media post.

Taking to Instagram, Furman opened up about her journey with an emotive caption.

“I wanted to share with everyone that I am a trans woman, and also that I am a mom and have been for a while now (2+ years),” she wrote.

“About being a trans woman: for my own reasons I have been hesitant to use these words, especially the “woman” word. I have often described myself as non-binary, which maybe is still true (I’m just gonna sit with that question for the moment.)

“But I’ve come to terms with the fact that I am a woman, and yes for it’s complex to be any sort of woman. I am very proud to be a trans woman and to have come to know it and be able to say it. This has not been an easy journey.”

The 34-year-old talent also opened up about navigating motherhood as a trans woman with “zero examples”.