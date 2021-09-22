Elvira actress, Cassandra Peterson, has come out revealing 19-year relationship with woman

Cassandra Peterson, aka Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, has publicly come out in her new memoir, Yours Cruelly, Elvira.

American actress Cassandra Peterson has revealed she has been in a relationship with her partner, Teresa “T” Wierson, for 19 years.

The horror icon opened up about befriending the trainer at Hollywood Gold’s Gym which developed into a longtime romance, as documented in her memoir.

“Often, when I was doing my pre-workout warm-up on the treadmill, I couldn’t help noticing one particular trainer — tan, tattooed, and muscular — stalking across the gym floor, knit cap pulled so low over his long brown hair that it nearly covered his eyes,” Peterson writes in Yours Cruelly.

“Dark and brooding, he gave off such intense energy that when he crossed the enormous gym floor, the waters parted and people stopped in their tracks to stare.” The twist in this narrative is that the “he” turned out to be a “she” as Peterson mistook Wierson for a man.

Peterson was previously married to actor Mark Pierson for 25-years from 1981 to 2003 before their split. The couple has a daughter, Sadie Pierson, together.

After their interaction, Wierson showed up at Peterson’s door following a break-up where the horror star revealed she began to develop feelings for her friend.

“There on the doorstep stood my trainer, T, holding a trash bag full of her belongings, looking sad and bedraggled, Peterson explained. “She’d split from her longtime partner, spent some time in rehab, and now had no place to go,” the memoir explains.