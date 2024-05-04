“I’m seated:” Fans react to the “threesome” drama between these Selling the OC stars

Selling the OC has delivered some spicy queer-coded drama, and viewers are obsessed.
On 3 May, fans were treated to the highly anticipated third season of the Selling Sunset spinoff.
Set in Orange County, California, the show follows a group of agents at the high-end real estate brokerage firm Oppenheim Group as they work toward selling multi-million dollar properties in various sunkissed beach cities.
However, in true reality TV fashion, Selling the OC is also filled with heaps of drama, including love triangles, over-the-top arguments, glamorous parties, and workplace backstabbing.
While the new batch of episodes was full of drama, the shocking showdown between Sean Palmieri and Austin Victoria garnered the most attention from fans.
The conflict kicked off in episode three after it was revealed in episode two that the two realtors were no longer close.
While having dinner with Alexandra Harper and Kayla Cardona, Sean opened up about his fractured friendship with Austin and how he and his wife, Lisa, were a little too flirty with him.
“Austin and I were chill. I do think that him and his wife are a little too flirty for my taste sometimes,” the openly bisexual realtor explained.
On the other side of town, Austin shared his side of why he and Sean were at odds, revealing to Lisa that his co-worker spread a rumour about them wanting a threesome.
“Like that guy has some sick s*** going on in his head to even come up with that scenario,” Austin added.
The scene then transitioned to Sean in a confessional, giving further insight into his feelings regarding the married couple.
“I’m not here to judge underlying parts of someone’s relationship. You could be open. You can do whatever you want. It’s your relationship and your marriage,” he explained.
View this post on Instagram
“Do what you want. I’m not here to judge that. But he has been very [interested] in me in the past. He’s made moves on me. And if your wife is touching me, saying, ‘You’re my favourite in the office,” that could lead to hints. I choose to stay away from these situations.”
Later in the episode, things took an explosive turn when Sean and Austin got into a war of words at the Oppenheim Group office.
“Tell me exactly what happened. I’m done with the games,” Sean exclaimed after Austin asked for him to come clean about the rumours.
In response, Austin said: “You overstepped a boundary, and I’m not okay with it.”
After tiptoeing around the issue, the pair got down to the nitty gritty, with Sean asking Austin if he “really wants to go there.”
“You told me when we were friends, you gave me all this stuff you and your wife are into. I don’t care if you’re doing these foursomes, flipping, doing all this kind of stuff,” Sean added.
“You made a move, and because I’m not into it, you’re mad that I’m not into it.”
Austin was quick to deny the accusation, stating that he’s never had a threesome before, calling Sean “disgusting” and “not hot.”
“I would never f****** wanna hit on you. You’re the last person I would ever hit on,” he added.
When Sean tells people Austin and his wife tried to have a threesome with him, all hell breaks loose in the office.
Selling the OC Season 3 is now playing. pic.twitter.com/1o6Su0o5nr
— Netflix (@netflix) May 3, 2024
Sean went on to accuse Austin of trying to change the story after the fact.
“You’re not gonna flip this script on me, when you hit on me. You literally looked at me and said, ‘If I wasn’t married, the things I’d do,'” he claimed.
Towards the end of their argument, the two almost came to blows when Austin pushed Sean and accused him of making up the rumour.
In the end, Tyler Stanaland, who’s also on the outs with Sean, and Gio Helou intervened before things turned violent.
The explosive moment certainly left a mark on fans, with many flocking to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express their shock over the drama.
One person wrote: “Oohhhh, the tea is particularly brisk today.”
Another fan tweeted: “Let me go and reactivate this Netflix account and start from season one.”
A third person added: “Raise your hand if this was the first thing you saw when you woke up this morning.”
While episode three ended with a cliffhanger, the drama between Sean and Austin continued in the remaining five episodes, which are all available on Netflix.
See below for more fan reactions to the pair’s shocking feud.
I 1000% believe Sean. He was VERY clear with Austin not to go there, he didn’t want to spill Austin’s tea but Austin got up in it. Good for Sean. And also, Sean is hot af and you can tell Austin has a little tension there. #SellingSunset #SellingOC pic.twitter.com/IyBMNTZdDa
— Cisco 💛🌊 ☈ is coming (@ciscoforshort) May 4, 2024
Lies have short legs. Not Sean getting caught chile #SellingOC #sellingtheoc pic.twitter.com/zV8pkWO1OU
— Mercy Adams *°•♥ 𝒮𝓁𝑜𝓌 𝒞𝓁𝒶𝓅 ♥•°* (@LittleMzMercy) May 5, 2024
austin lost as soon as he said sean wasn’t even hot 😭 find a better lie 😭 sean is literally the best looking man in history of manhood #SellingOC pic.twitter.com/FBa1WhEePp
— Filou (@alexisfilouteri) May 4, 2024
Sean just got caught in a lie about the edibles. His behaviour all season has been red flag city. #SellingOC
— J💫 (@mcflygirl8) May 4, 2024
Funny how Sean shows up to work just trying to do his job & gets ambushed by Austin & his backup and somehow Sean is labeled as the problem and suggested to leave. The microaggressions from the #SellingOC are unbearable every season pic.twitter.com/zs4YD2Z8FV
— Positively Uncensored (@PosUncensored) May 5, 2024
Not Sean bringing out the receipts and Austin’s heart is beating out his mfing chest omggggg #SellingOC #sellingtheoc pic.twitter.com/QPYglkMkPN
— monica (@iMonicuh) May 4, 2024
Austin and sean right in fromt of the oppenheim group building #SellingOC pic.twitter.com/uAuqrtldM0
— LE GRANDE KUNT (@SavageDunes) May 5, 2024
How many seasons & cities does the O group need before they hire HR? Austin nearly assaulting Sean… & nearly all these intrapersonal relationships in general are wildly inappropriate #SellingOC #sellingtheoc pic.twitter.com/Qh4Ss3G35n
— Timber (@Timber03952421) May 4, 2024
I don’t believe Sean or Austin. This is made up for the show. Why didn’t Sean report this? Why is Sean so shocked Austin is mad about him telling people? Why didn’t Austin’s wife care? Better acting next time. #SellingOC #SellingTheOC pic.twitter.com/NF27VThexo
— Kristie George (@kristiejgeorge) May 4, 2024
Jason saying he’s gonna investigate the fight between Austin and Sean has me rolling #SellingOC pic.twitter.com/vrYFJ6oXYv
— Farrah (@FARRAH_nuff) May 4, 2024
Episode 3 of #SellingOC idk who’s lying Austin or Sean pic.twitter.com/k7B70icOpu
— 🫶🏽 (@SLMJMXE) May 4, 2024
I don’t watch this show but I now need to know what happens between Austin and Sean… #SellingOC https://t.co/MBXAKQ9yrw
— Cindy Cee (@LoveCindyCee) May 4, 2024
The way this queen is coming through like a hurricane this season. Whoa #SellingTheOC pic.twitter.com/XjOruAGVyB
— Carlos (@closalvarado) May 4, 2024