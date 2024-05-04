Dannii Minogue shuts down reports that she came out as queer

LGBTQIA+ icon Dannii Minogue has set the record straight on her sexuality.

On 5 May, I Kissed A Girl, the queer female equivalent of last year’s history-making series I Kissed a Boy, is set to premiere on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.

In the same vein as its predecessor, the first episode introduces 10 contestants who will be matched up and, upon meeting each other for the first time, share a kiss.

Throughout the course of the show, the contestants will decide whether they want to stay with their current partner via a series of “kiss-offs” or match with someone new.

Minogue returns to her role as Cupid, while TikTok star and comedian Charley Marlowe steps in as narrator, taking over for Layton Williams.

On 1 May, the ‘I Begin To Wonder’ artist participated in a massive Q&A to chat about all things I Kissed A Girl.

However, the next day, multiple news outlets claimed that Minogue came out as queer during the event.

According to a report from The Mirror, the “All I Wanna Do” artist reportedly said, “I identify as queer in a weird way” while she discussed the lingo used by queer women.

The publication also recalled a moment in which Minogue was asked about her feelings for the contestants after a handful of them described her as their type.

“You girls are hot. You know it. I love it. I’m here for it. Is that an answer?” she said in response.

Shortly after the news made headlines, Mingoue took to Instagram to shut down the “coming out” reports.

“Had such a great night at the screening of I Kissed A Girl this week. What a wonderful Q&A with @CatherineBohart. The whole night was filled with fun and laughter celebrating the first cast of IKAG and talking about my role as host and eternal ally to the LGBTQIA+ community,” she wrote.

“I have been lucky enough to know and work with the queer community most of my life, and I can’t wait for Sunday night. It’s all about girls who like girls, bring it on!

“To clarify, there was no breakdown and I was not making an announcement that I’m a lesbian or queer, I’m straight and in a long term hetero relationship.”

Minogue went on to say that her words were taken out of context and used for clickbait purposes, highlighting that the host even addressed her as a “straight woman and ally” during the event.

Toward the end of her post, the ‘Baby Love’ singer called on fans to redirect their attention from the false stories to the groundbreaking history the show is making.

“Here’s to the first series of I Kissed A Girl, and let’s not let this distract from this incredibly important series for lesbian, bisexual and queer women’s representation on TV,” she said.

It wasn’t long before fans flocked to Mingoue’s comment section with supportive comments and praises of her allyship.

One person wrote: “Love you Dannii. Such a shame things have been taken out of context for clickbait, but as usual they’ll write whatever rubbish that will sell a story.”

Another fan echoed similar sentiments, commenting: “We knew your words had been twisted. Thank you for your decades of solid gold allyship. We love you, Dannii!”

