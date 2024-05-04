Drag Race: Gottmik teases her Snatch Game character for All Stars 9

Gottmik has dropped some major hints on who her Snatch Game character will be on All Stars 9.

On 17 May, Angeria Paris VanMichaels, Gottmik, Jorgeous, Nina West, Plastique Tiara, Roxxxy, Shannel and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo will make their way back to our TV screens for the ninth season of the beloved Drag Race spin-off.

In addition to fighting for the crown and title of ‘Queen of All Queens,” the contestants will compete for a $200,000 charitable donation to an organisation of their choice, which is provided by The Palette Fund, a private foundation that is “dedicated to breaking down barriers and advancing social change in communities that are under-resourced and facing significant challenges.”

With the premiere right around the corner, Gottmik opened up to Entertainment Weekly about the new batch of episodes, including her mysterious Snatch Game character.

“You’re going to die. You’re going to die,” she revealed to the news outlet.

Gottmik also teased that her performance would differ greatly from her challenge-winning season 13 impersonation of Paris Hilton.

While she expressed excitement over her new character, the 27-year-old talent revealed that choosing her celebrity this time around wasn’t easy.

“I was trying to think of people that were similar vibes [to Paris] because this dumb blonde thing kind of works for me, she explained.

“This time, it almost made me more nervous because I’m not a celebrity impersonator. Like, okay, I did so well the first time, what am I going to do?

“What celebrity could I do even close to that? Who’s obscure but not obscure? It was hard to figure it out.”

Gottmik’s interview comes a few days after Paramount Plus dropped the first sickening trailer for All Stars 9.

“For the first time ever, eight iconic queens will compete to save the world,” RuPaul says in a voiceover, before various clips show the cast competing for “the chari-tea of their choice” via the runway and maxi-challenges.

“I want you to use your talent for good – for a change! The time has come for drag queens to give ’til it hurts,” Ru continues before unleashing his signature cackle and teasing the “biggest stakes ever.”

The teaser also revealed the incredible guest judge lineup, which includes Keke Palmer, Anitta, Stephanie Hsu and Connie Britton.

Check out the full trailer here or below.

Drag Race All Stars 9 will air every Friday starting 17 May on Paramount Plus in the US, and WOW Presents Plus in the UK.