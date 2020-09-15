Here are all the celebrities who’ve come out as LGBTQ+ in 2020 (so far)

Like Lady Gaga stated pre-Chromatica release, Earth has been somewhat ‘cancelled’ this year hasn’t it?

Due to the global coronavirus pandemic, Pride events around the world have been put on hold (or delayed until 2021) due to lockdown restrictions, and countless members of the LGBTQ+ community have been disproportionately affected; facing further inequality, exclusion, discrimination and poverty due to the outbreak and the less-than-satisfactory responses from worldwide governments.

However, this year has seen more celebrities than ever proudly coming out and flying the rainbow flag as members of the LGBTQ+ community. Yes, it’s 2020 and a person’s sexual preference or gender identity should no longer be headline news, but the impact of these stars discussing their experiences on such a public scale cannot be overstated for those who are struggling to accept their authentic selves.

Here, we round up all the stars who have proudly – and publicly – come out this year to inspire a whole new generation of queer youth.