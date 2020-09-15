Here are all the celebrities who’ve come out as LGBTQ+ in 2020 (so far)

Like Lady Gaga stated pre-Chromatica release, Earth has been somewhat ‘cancelled’ this year hasn’t it?
Due to the global coronavirus pandemic, Pride events around the world have been put on hold (or delayed until 2021) due to lockdown restrictions, and countless members of the LGBTQ+ community have been disproportionately affected; facing further inequality, exclusion, discrimination and poverty due to the outbreak and the less-than-satisfactory responses from worldwide governments.
However, this year has seen more celebrities than ever proudly coming out and flying the rainbow flag as members of the LGBTQ+ community. Yes, it’s 2020 and a person’s sexual preference or gender identity should no longer be headline news, but the impact of these stars discussing their experiences on such a public scale cannot be overstated for those who are struggling to accept their authentic selves.
Here, we round up all the stars who have proudly – and publicly – come out this year to inspire a whole new generation of queer youth.
Aaron Schock
Known for: Anti-LGBTQ+ congressman
Identifies as: Gay
“The fact that I am gay is just one of those things in my life in need of explicit affirmation, to remove any doubt and to finally validate who I am as a person. In many ways I regret the time wasted in not having done so sooner.”
Amybeth McNulty
Known for: Actress
Identifies as: Queer
“Well, I think I just accidentally came out hahaha happy pride month lovelies.”
Andrew Gillum
Known for: Democratic politician
Identifies as: Bisexual
“I don’t identify as gay, but I do identify as bisexual, and that is something that I have never shared publicly before.”
Avery Wilson
Known for: Singer
Identifies as: Bisexual
“I’m bisexual. Ok bye.”
Auli’i Cravalho
Known for: Actress and singer
Identifies as: Bisexual
“if i may escort you to my tiktok…”
Billy Lunn
Known for: Singer
Identifies as: Bisexual
“Ok. Just for clarification. Me coming to terms with my sexuality (bi) doesn’t suddenly mean I want to go on a rampage of fucking guys. I’m married.”
Cara Delevingne
Known for: Actress and model
Identifies as: Pansexual
“I always will remain, I think, pansexual. However one defines themselves, whether it’s ‘they’ or ‘he’ or ‘she,’ I fall in love with the person and that’s that. I’m attracted to the person.”
Curdin Orlik
Known for: Swiss wrestler
Identifies as: Gay
“I thought: I don’t want to be gay. But it’s me. Now it’s out.”
Da Brat
Known for: Rapper
Identifies as: Queer
“I’ve always been a kind of private person until I met my heart’s match who handles some things differently than I do.”
Daniel Arcos
Known for: Basketball player
Identifies as: Gay
“I want to be part of the change and build a society in which we treat each other with respect and can be happy.”
Darin Zanyar
Known for: Singer
Identifies as: Gay
“Took me a while, but I am proud to be gay. Happy pride!”
Denis Finnegan
Known for: Irish national track champion
Identifies as: Gay
“We’re used to, as a gay person, hiding parts of yourself that you build up stories about what’s actually going on as to what is.”
DJ Qualls
Known for: Actor and comedian
Identifies as: Gay
“Yep, I’m gay. Been gay this whole time. Tired of worrying about what people would think of me. Tired of worrying about what it would do to my career.”
Dominique Provost-Chalkley
Known for: Actress
Identifies as: Queer
“I am queer. I am into ALL humans. I guess maybe I am just really into love? Who knows? But finally… I am OUT.”
Eleanor Tiernan
Known for: Comedian
Identifies as: Gay
“I started going through that process of owning the fact that I’m gay, and sharing with and including people in my life, living my life as a lesbian. It’s been great.”
Guillaume Cizeron
Known for: Olympic skater
Identifies as: Gay
“Even though I have never spoken publicly about my sexual orientation, I am one of those who think that it is not something that [people] should have to do. Straight people don’t come out.”
Gwendlyn Brown
Known for: Reality star
Identifies as: Bisexual
“There wouldn’t be any queer liberation to be proud of were it not for the queer people of color that fought to set it all in motion, especially trans women of color.”
Haylie McCleney
Known for: Olympic softballer
Identifies as: Gay
“Faith is a big part of my life; always has been, always will be. I kind of got away from it up until the coming out process because I didn’t think I could be gay and be faithful.”
Hunter Hunt-Hendrix
Known for: Musician
Identifies as: Transgender woman
“I am a woman. I’ve always been one.”
J. August Richards
Known for: Actor
Identifies as: Gay
“I knew that I could not portray this gay man honestly without letting you all know that I am a gay man myself.”
Jacqueline Wilson
Known for: Children’s author
Identifies as: Gay
“I’ve never really been in any kind of closet. It would be such old news for anybody that has ever known anything much about me.”
Jameela Jamil
Known for: Actress and television presenter
Identifies as: Queer
“Twitter is brutal. This is why I never officially came out as queer.”
Justice Smith
Known for: Actor
Identifies as: Queer
“As a black queer man myself, I was disappointed to see certain people eager to say Black Lives Matter, but hold their tongue when Trans/Queer was added.”
Kimberly Hart-Simpson
Known for: Actress
Identifies as: Bisexual
“I represent the B. So for me to do that was really, really important.”
Låpsley
Known for: Singer
Identifies as: Bisexual
“My sexuality is something I have struggled with understanding and accepting since I was a teenager.”
Layla Moran
Known for: Liberal Democrat MP
Identifies as: Pansexual
“I’m in a really happy, loving, stable relationship. She’s amazing and I’m really lucky.”
Levi Davis
Known for: Rugby player
Identifies as: Bisexual
“At this moment in time, I feel so free. I am really, really happy that this is coming out and I can be myself.”
Lili Reinhart
Known for: Actress
Identifies as: Bisexual
“Although I’ve never announced it publicly before, I am a proud bisexual woman.”
Luke Strong
Known for: Trampoline gymnast
Identifies as: Bisexual
“I’ve never hidden anything and I’m really open about the fact that I’m attracted to both sexes, male and female, but I’ve never been in a relationship with either of them so I don’t know.”
Maarten Hurkmans
Known for: Rower
Identifies as: Bisexual
“I have a clear presence, you can always read my mood straight of my face, and I can be the absolute worst morning person. I am also bisexual, something that I consider to be an important part of who I am.”
Markus Thormeyer
Known for: Olympic swimmer
Identifies as: Gay
“I was willing to put everything on the line, but something was holding me back. It was the secret I was keeping – that I was gay.”
Martha McCabe
Known for: Olympic swimmer
Identifies as: Gay
“I think because there haven’t really been any superstars in the sport publicly come out as lesbian and advocate for women in the LGBTQ+ space, it makes it more challenging to realise these things about yourself.”
Matthew Paul Turner
Known for: Author
Identifies as: Gay
“I can say with confidence that I’m ready to embrace freedom, hope, and God as a gay man.”
Nick Petricca
Known for: Singer
Identifies as: Bisexual
“I am Bisexual. Today is the last day of Pride Month here in the year 2020, and I think it’s time I said that.”
Niecy Nash
Known for: Actress
Identifies as: Queer
“I was not suppressing my sexuality my whole life. I love who I love.”
Nikki Blonsky
Known for: Actress
Identifies as: Gay
“Mama, I’m a Gay Girl Now!”
Nikkie de Jager
Known for: YouTuber
Identifies as: Transgender woman
When I was younger I was born in the wrong body, which means that I am transgender. I am NikkieTutorials, and I am Nikkie. I am me.”
Niki Albon
Known for: YouTuber
Identifies as: Gay
“I feel like I haven’t been honest and truthful the entire time with myself.”
Non Evans
Known for: Athlete
Identifies as: Gay
“Please don’t judge me I am Gay. Sorry taken me 30 years to say that.”
Pablo Alborán
Known for: Spanish singer
Identifies as: Gay
“I’m here to tell you that I am homosexual, and it’s okay.”
Pearl Mackie
Known for: Actress
Identifies as: Bisexual
“Proud to be bisexual. Proud to be Black. Proud of all my LGBTQ+ brothers and sisters and everyone in between.”
Phillip Schofield
Known for: TV presenter
Identifies as: Gay
“With the strength and support of my wife and my daughters, I have been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay.”
Quinn
Known for: Footballer
Identifies as: Transgender
“As I’ve lived as an openly trans person with the people I love most for many years, I did always wonder when I’d come out publicly.”
Raymix
Known for: Mexican singer
Identifies as: Gay
“I feel very relaxed now because I can be myself now. People are OK with that and that’s something I really appreciate.”
Rebecca Black
Known for: Singer
Identifies as: Queer
“I think to me the word ‘queer’ feels really nice. I’ve dated a lot of different types of people.”
Rick Cosnett
Known for: Actor
Identifies as: Gay
“Dramatic pause…. I’m gay. I just wanted everyone to know because I made a promise to myself to live my truth everyday.”
Ricky Dillon
Known for: YouTuber
Identifies as: Gay
“I am gay, and I’m finally okay with it. It’s been a long journey to get here.”
Roddy Alves
Known for: Being the ‘Human Ken Doll’
Identifies as: Transgender woman
“I just hope people can accept me as a woman and don’t judge or ridicule me.”
Rosario Dawson
Known for: Actress
Identifies as: LGBTQ+
“I never did come out come out. I mean, I guess I am now.”
Sebastián Vega
Known for: Argentinian basketball player
Identifies as: Gay
“When I started to feel attracted to a man, I had a very bad time. I felt shame, guilt, a lot of rejection, but at the same time the desire to be with someone.”
Spencer Brown
Known for: Musician
Identifies as: Gay
“I am gay. It’s so much easier to say today than it was even a few years ago.”
Stacy London
Known for: TV presenter
Identifies as: Queer
“I used to date men. Now I date her. That’s it. That’s all I have to say.”
Tana Mongeau
Known for: YouTuber and singer
Identifies as: Pansexual
“i be about pansexual as hell.”
Tanner Pendelton
Known for: Snowboarder and filmmaker
Identifies as: Gay
“I don’t think it’s possible to understand what a closeted person is going through unless you’ve been through it yourself.”
Tatiana Ringsby
Known for: Model and TikTok star
Identifies as: Bisexual
“Surprise I’m bi.”
Tegan Nox
Known for: WWE star
Identifies as: Gay
“My life has always been a ‘don’t ask, don’t tell’ situation, but I felt like it was the right time, especially when you’ve found the right one you’re in love with.”
Thomas Beattie
Known for: Former footballer
Identifies as: Gay
“My name is Thomas Beattie. I’m a brother, son, friend, former professional footballer, entrepreneur and annoyingly competitive lad. I’m a lot of things, and one of them is gay.”
Trevi Moran
Known for: YouTuber
Identifies as: Transgender woman
“Hi. My name is Trevi Moran, I am a transgender female. That’s a good start, I can’t believe I said that out loud.”
Witold Sadowy
Known for: Polish theatre actor and journalist
Identifies as: Gay
“I was born different. I’m gay. Now I have said everything, as in confession.”
Zach Sullivan
Known for: Professional ice hockey player
Identifies as: Bisexual
“I have battled with mental health problems over this issue and with the support, understanding and acceptance from my family, friends and teammates, I finally feel ready to say; I am bisexual.”
