Moana star Auli’i Cravalho comes out as bisexual

The Disney star came out on TikTok.

Auli’i Cravalho, who plays the title character in Disney’s Moana has come out as bisexual on TikTok. The actress, who has also starred in The Little Mermaid Live!, came out by cleverly lip-synching to an Eninem song.

Posting on her TikTok, she lip-synched to the hit, Those Kinda Nights, and she chose the part: “Seriously though, jokes aside, how you doin’? You straight? / She said: ‘No, I’m bi’ / She said: ‘Are you drunk?’ I said: ‘No, I’m high’ / I’m checkin’ out the chick, she said: ‘So am I.'”

She then took to Twitter to respond to a nearly two-week old tweet asking if she liked girls, replying with: “if i may escort you to my tiktok…”

if i may escort you to my tiktok… @auliicravalho https://t.co/xRJuYk3e2t — Auli'i Cravalho (@auliicravalho) April 8, 2020

And social media users reacted positively, with her coming out tweet so far gaining over 4,000 likes.

One fan wrote: “MY TWO FAVE BAD ASS WOMEN OF COLOR ACTRESSES/SINGERS @auliicravalho and @rachelzegler SAID QUEER SOLIDARITY LETS GO WLW OF COLOR ITS A WIN FOR US TODAY.”

Another wrote: “I AM SCREAMINGGGGGGGGG! AULII CRAVALHO AKA THE VOICE OF MOANA JUST CAME OUT AS BISEXUAL! THE ENERGY THAT EXUDES! WE LOVE TO SEE IT! WHAT A QUEEN!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

I LOVE U MOST

💖💜💙 🤝 💖💛💙

solidarity — rachel zegler (@rachelzegler) April 8, 2020

ma’am you are on your queen shit — kaden (@ohwhatahosie) April 9, 2020

wow YES — Laurie Hernandez (@LaurieHernandez) April 9, 2020

I have loved @auliicravalho for a long long time. Moana was a movie that made me the happiest I could be. She’s so wonderful and I want nothing but good and happy things for this human being. https://t.co/n89LzwJ4pw — sunflower (@h_laff) April 9, 2020

We have no choice but to stan welcome to the bisexual club @auliicravalho https://t.co/hYFXmlE2Mm — margo (@stanwandavision) April 9, 2020

