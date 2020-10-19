Hugh Sheridan has been with men and women, but doesn’t want to label his sexuality

“I believe labels are for clothes, not for people.”

Hugh Sheridan has publicly spoken about his sexuality for the first time.

In an essay for Stellar Magazine, the Australian actor – who’s best known for his six-season stint on Packed to the Rafters – said he felt obliged to address his sexuality for LGBTQ+ youth who are struggling to “figure themselves out”.

During his school and teenage years, Sheridan said he was assumed to be gay by his peers, which he felt was a “misplaced” label because he was only attracted to the opposite sex at the time.

“After moving to Sydney to attend NIDA, I finally met a guy who I connected with emotionally, mentally and physically,” he explained.

“I was over the moon – I could finally be what people always wanted me to be, so I told everyone. In return, I was told that if I was anything but straight I’d never find work, and that I needed to hide my new-found love.

“To add to the confusion, the two mentors who told me this were openly gay themselves; they were earnestly trying to protect me and did indeed have my best interests at heart. That was just the reality.”

Sheridan revealed that while he started work on Packed to the Rafters, he was in a relationship with a man, but kept it hidden to make his relationship feel “more sacred”.

When the relationship came to an end and he fell in a love with a woman, he felt “too embarrassed” to make the romance public as his loved ones knew his prior relationship was with a man.

Although he advocated in “silence” for LGBTQ+ equality for a number of years, Sheridan is now speaking out about his sexuality because if he “maintained a silent protest, then people would always think I had something to hide or was denying others that expression.”

He continued: “In many ways, I wish I didn’t have to write this, but I feel a responsibility to others who may come after me.

“By sharing my story now, and becoming more transparent, maybe I can help to give others who are private a break. We might live and let them live as they wish. I believe labels are for clothes, not for people.”