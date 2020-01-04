Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran comes out as pansexual ahead of news reports

It’s believed that Layla Moran is the first pansexual member of the House of Commons.

Layla Moran, the Liberal Democrat MP for Oxford West and Abingdon, has come out as pansexual, ahead of news reports that would’ve outed her relationship with Rosy Cobb.

Layla is believed to be the first pansexual member of the House of Commons, and the current Parliament has the highest amount of LGBTQ politicians in the world. She cited Ruth Davidson and Justine Greening, high-profile LGBTQ politicians from the Conservative Party, as some of her role models.

Posting a picture of themselves on Twitter, Layla wrote: “2020 is a new decade and a new path in my journey. Last year I fell in love with a wonderful woman.

“Something I’d never even considered before. Now I am just happy #Pansexual #OutAndProud.”

Speaking to The Guardian, she revealed how newspaper journalists had discovered her relationship, and were planning to go public. “That itself is why I’m coming out now because it is a new year and we need to approach the decade fighting these equalities issues on the front foot,” she explained.

“If I am going to be outed I want it to be on my own terms. I’m really proud of it. I’m in a really happy, loving, stable relationship. She’s amazing and I’m really lucky.”

She also spoke about a rise in hate crime against the LGBTQ community, saying: “It’s 2020 now. How far has society really come?

“It would be nice to think that everything was sorted with equal marriage and that we’re all accepting. But we also know that transphobic and biphobic hate crime has gone up.”

Many high-profile people came out as pansexual last year, including US figure skater Amber Glenn. Speaking about her sexuality, she said: “Being perceived as [going through] ‘just a phase’ or [being] ‘indecisive’ is a common thing for bisexual/pansexual women.

“I don’t want to shove my sexuality in people’s faces, but I also don’t want to hide who I am.”

