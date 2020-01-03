What Not to Wear star Stacy London comes out and introduces girlfriend

by Sam Damshenas

“I used to date men. Now I date her.”

Television personality and stylist Stacy London has introduced the world to her girlfriend.

The star, who’s known for her time as a co-host on What Not to Wear, addressed rumours of her sexuality by confirming that she’s involved with musician Cat Yezbak, which she says is her first “serious relationship with a woman”.

“I may as well address all the stuff I hear floating around out there. 2019 has been a crazy year for lots of reasons,” she wrote on Instagram. “This 1st year of coping with grief and a lot of unforeseen health issues was, at times, such a truly dark place to be.

“But as with most of life, there has been such incredible joy as well and the person most responsible for that is @catyezbak, who is my girlfriend and has been for over a year. Some of you may have guessed that already.”

Stacy continued to say that she’s not “paraded” Cat around on social media because she wanted her first relationship with a woman to be kept private, adding that she would never keep her love for her secret “out of shame”.

“It’s really easy for me, a privileged white woman who is 50, to suddenly say “I’m dating a woman” with very few repercussions and I am well aware of that,” she added. “Unlike me, there are countless people in the LGBTQIAP community who have had no choice in who they are, no love from family on which to lean, no support from anyone anywhere.

‘I fell in love, truly in love, with this beautiful, sexy, kind soul and I won’t apologize for that but I stand on the shoulders of a community that fought like hell for me to be able to do that openly and proudly and EASILY. It’s one thing to SAY Love is Love.

“It’s another thing to say Love is Passion and Devotion and Sex and mean it without shame or prejudice when talking about the same sex. So I used to date men. Now I date her. That’s it. That’s all I have to say. Happy New Year to each and every one of you.”

Stacy ended her post by wishing her followers a fantastic 2020 and informing them that she will not tolerate any hate on her page.

As I look back on pictures from this year so far, I can’t believe how much and how many people for whom I have to be grateful. I had to edit down from 61 photos of people I wanted to post here so please forgive me if you aren’t pictured! I love you! (Insta let us post unlimited photos, please!) These people just represent a sampling of those who have brought love and light into a dark year of grieving and the first without my father. I’ve spent so much time with my head down, just trying to power through, I really haven’t spent enough time thinking about how many amazing people have lifted me up off the ground and about how much kindness and love I’ve been shown even as the world feels like we are being so unkind to each other. This year, as opposed to last, gratitude flows through me like blood in my veins. I’m grateful for my biological and chosen families. I’m grateful for those with whom I’ve had a chance to work and for all of you, especially those of you I’ve had the chance to meet and who have been kind enough to share what my posts this year have meant to you. THANK YOU. I wish for you a truly happy and joyful Thanksgiving and Happy Indigenous Peoples’ Day. But perhaps because I’m feeling so grateful, the inequities among so many of us feel even more pronounced. None more so than families that do not get to spend today together. Those that have been ripped apart through no choice of their own and for no REASON. This is not about partisan politics. This is simply about our humanity. Once again, it is simply common knowledge and proven fact, that if you tear children from their families and give them no affection, terrify them and cage them, the psychological scars they endure will be irreparable. To tear families apart is ruthless tyranny. So if ANY candidate running, particularly one with personal billions to spare, wants to start by helping out in that department, I’d be grateful indeed. Part of my gratitude needs to be about making others’ gratitude my business. I hope you’ll consider making it yours too. ❤️ (@xavierames.co and @tara_mcallister I couldn’t tag you b/c only 20 tags are allowed so you are tagged here!!!)

